Newport City Council hosted a regular council meeting this evening. Here’s what was on the agenda and how the votes landed.

1. Proposed Budget FY 2021 (A copy is available on the city’s website) (Receive) http://cityofnewport.com/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs-cips

The City Council voted 7-0 to receive.

2. PUBLIC HEARING: Proposed Budget FY 2021 (A copy is available on the city’s website) http://cityofnewport.com/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs-cips

After discussion, City Council voted 7-0 to receive.

a. Memorandum from the City Manager (Receive)

City Council passed a motion to reinstate funds to Aquidneck Island Planning Commission. City Council voted 7-0 to receive memorandum.

b. Ordinance Appropriating Revenues (First Reading)

Councilor McLaughlin made a motion to continue this ordinance and the next ordinance until the next council meeting. After discussion, Council voted 6-1 (Leonard nay) to continue.

c. Ordinance Amending Title 3, Personnel (First Reading)

Continued to next meeting.

3. Memorandum from the City Manager, re: Direction with regard to School Bond Workshop scheduling Laura C. Swistak City Clerk

City Council voted 7-0 to receive.

4. Memorandum from the City Manager, re: Direction with Regard to 4th of July Fireworks

With social distancing guidelines in front of mind and budget concerns in back of mind, City Council agreed that fireworks on the 4th of July would be almost impossible to pull off. City Manager Joe Nicholson said if fireworks are canceled outright, there is no penalty and contract is void. There was a little money in this year’s budget for the fireworks, but the display usually relies heavy on donations to put on the display. There were some discussion on moving the fireworks to Labor Day or another time in August or later this year. City Council voted 7-0 to receive the memorandum.

ADJOURN

You can watch the meeting here;