Join acclaimed authors Jason Rosenthal, Ariel Burger, Mitch Albom, and host Robin Homonoff on Thursday May 28th for a very special conversation about their latest books and what it means to be a mensch living in these turbulent times.

Organizer Homonoff explains “I’ve hosted and interviewed all three of these amazing authors and I am so excited about having everyone together for this big event! This is going to be meaningful and memorable!”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the author’s charities: The Amy Krouse Rosenthal Foundation, The Witness Institute, and Have Faith Haiti Mission.

The streaming event will take place on Thursday, May 28th at 7PM. There will be a Q&A at the end of the conversation.Tickets are $10 each and books will be for sale during the event through Bookshop.org. Click here for details.