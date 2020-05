Command Sgt. Maj. Glen DeCecco, State CSM, Rhode Island National Guard, shares a Memorial Day message.

DeCecco reflected on the meaning of Memorial Day and thanked R.I. National Guard members activated in response to COVID-19. (Air National Guard video by A1C Brittni Capozzi)

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

(Please Note: Contributions are NOT tax-deductible)