With this week’s cancellation announcements of many of our favorite Rhode Island cultural events throughout the summer, the reality hit hard that we’re going to have to keep entertaining ourselves at home for awhile longer. To give you some fresh movie ideas and celebrate our home state, we put together this list of 22 films with Ocean State ties to add to your quaranstream que.

Outside Providence (1999)

Rated R | Comedy, Drama, Romance

Rhode Island filming locations: Pawtucket, Providence, Woonsocket, Cranstion, Brown University, University of Rhode Island

Director: Michael Corrente

Writers: Peter Farrelly (screenplay), Michael Corrente (screenplay)

Stars: Shawn Hatosy, Amy Smart, Alec Baldwin

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Rated PG-13 | Comedy, Drama, Romance

Rhode Island filming locations: Jamestown, Newport, Narragansett Bay, Rockville, Hopkinton, Tiverton, Watch Hill, West Greenwich

Director: Wes Anderson

Writers: Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola

Stars: Jared Gilman, Kara Hayward, Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, and more

Amistad (1997)

Rated R | Biography, Drama, History

Rhode Island filming locations: Newport, Providence, Pawtucket

Director: Steven Spielberg

Writer: David Franzoni

Stars: Djimon Hounsou, Matthew McConaughey, Anthony Hopkins, Morgan Freeman, and more

Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

Rated R | Comedy

Rhode Island filming locations: Newport, Jamestown, Galilee, Narragansett

Directors: Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly

Writers: Peter Farrelly, Mike Cerrone

Stars: Jim Carrey, Renée Zellweger, Anthony Anderson

True Lies (1994)

Rated R | Action, Comedy, Thriller

Rhode Island filming locations: Newport, Salve Regina University

Director: James Cameron

Writers: Claude Zidi, Simon Michaël

Stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold

The Great Gatsby (1974)

Rated PG | Drama, Romance

Rhode Island filming locations: Newport

Director: Jack Clayton

Writers: F. Scott Fitzgerald (novel), Francis Ford Coppola (screenplay)

Stars: Robert Redford, Mia Farrow, Bruce Dern

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Rated PG-13 | Comedy

Rhode Island filming locations: Providence

Directors: Peter Farrelly, Bobby Farrelly

Writers: Peter Farrelly, Bennett Yellin, Bobby Farelly

Stars: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Lauren Holly, Mike Starr

Reversal of Fortune (1990)

Rated R | Drama, Biography, Mystery

Rhode Island filming locations: Newport

Director: Barbet Schroeder

Writers: Alan M. Dershowitz, Nicholas Kazan (screenplay)

Stars: Jeremy Irons, Glenn Close, Ron Silver

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Rated PG-13 | Drama, Romance, Fantasy

Rhode Island filming locations: Warwick

Director: Martin Brest

Writers: Ron Osborn (screenplay), Jeff Reno (screenplay)

Stars: Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Claire Forlani

Thirteen Days (2000)

Rated PG-13 | Drama, History, Thriller

Rhode Island filming locations: Newport

Director: Roger Donaldson

Writers: David Self, Ernest R. May (book)

Stars: Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood, Shawn Driscoll

Evening (2007)

Rated PG-13| Drama, Romance

Rhode Island filming locations: Newport, Jamestown, Tiverton, Providence

Director: Lajos Koltai

Writers: Susan Minot (screenplay), Michael Cunningham (screenplay)

Stars: Vanessa Redgrave, Toni Collette, Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy

Little Children (2006)

Rated R | Drama, Romance

Rhode Island filming locations: Providence

Director: Todd Field

Writers: Todd Field (screenplay), Tom Perrotta (screenplay)

Stars: Kate Winslet, Jennifer Connelly, Patrick Wilson

The Discovery (2017)

Rated TV-MA | Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi

Rhode Island filming locations: Newport, Middletown

Director: Charlie McDowell

Writers: Charlie McDowell, Justin Lader

Stars: Robert Redford, Jason Segel, Rooney Mara, Mary Steenburgen, Brian McCarthy

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Rated R | Comedy, Romance

Rhode Island filming locations: Providence

Directors: Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly

Writers: Ed Decter (story), John J. Strauss (story)

Stars: Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon, Ben Stiller

High Society (1956)

Not Rated | Comedy, Musical, Romance.

Rhode Island filming locations: Newport

Director: Charles Walters

Writers: John Patrick (screenplay), Philip Barry (play)

Stars: Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra

Irrational Man (2015)

Rated R | Comedy, Drama, Romance

Rhode Island filming locations: Newport, Jamestown, Portsmouth, Cranston, Jamestown, Richmond, Providence, West Greenwich

Director: Woody Allen

Writer: Woody Allen

Stars: Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Parker Posey

Dan In Real Life (2007)

Rated PG-13 | Comedy, Drama, Romance

Rhode Island filming locations: Westerly, Providence, Newport, Jamestown, Narragansett

Director: Peter Hedges

Writers: Pierce Gardner, Peter Hedges

Stars: Steve Carell, Juliette Binoche, Dane Cook

Infinitely Polar Bear (2014)

Rated R | Drama, Comedy, Romance

Rhode Island filming locations: Providence

Director: Maya Forbes

Writer: Maya Forbes

Stars: Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Imogene Wolodarsky

Wind (1992)

Rated PG-13 | Action, Drama, Sport

Rhode Island filming locations: Newport, Jamestown

Director: Carroll Ballard

Writers: Jeff Benjamin (story), Roger Vaughan (story)

Stars: Matthew Modine, Jennifer Grey, Cliff Robertson

Celeste & Jesse Forever (2012)

Rated R | Comedy, Drama, Romance

Rhode Island filming locations: Providence

Director: Lee Toland Krieger

Writers: Rashida Jones, Will McCormack

Stars: Rashida Jones, Andy Samberg, Elijah Wood

Lolita (1962)

Not Rated | Crime, Drama, Romance

Rhode Island filming locations: Westerly, Newport

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Writers: Vladimir Nabokov (screenplay), Vladimir Nabokov (novel)

Stars: James Mason, Shelley Winters, Sue Lyon

American Buffalo (1996)

Rated R | Drama

Rhode Island filming locations: Pawtucket

Director: Michael Corrente

Writers: David Mamet (play), David Mamet (screenplay)

Stars: Dustin Hoffman, Dennis Franz, Sean Nelson