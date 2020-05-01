With this week’s cancellation announcements of many of our favorite Rhode Island cultural events throughout the summer, the reality hit hard that we’re going to have to keep entertaining ourselves at home for awhile longer. To give you some fresh movie ideas and celebrate our home state, we put together this list of 22 films with Ocean State ties to add to your quaranstream que.
Outside Providence (1999)
Rated R | Comedy, Drama, Romance
Rhode Island filming locations: Pawtucket, Providence, Woonsocket, Cranstion, Brown University, University of Rhode Island
Director: Michael Corrente
Writers: Peter Farrelly (screenplay), Michael Corrente (screenplay)
Stars: Shawn Hatosy, Amy Smart, Alec Baldwin
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Rated PG-13 | Comedy, Drama, Romance
Rhode Island filming locations: Jamestown, Newport, Narragansett Bay, Rockville, Hopkinton, Tiverton, Watch Hill, West Greenwich
Director: Wes Anderson
Writers: Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola
Stars: Jared Gilman, Kara Hayward, Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, and more
Amistad (1997)
Rated R | Biography, Drama, History
Rhode Island filming locations: Newport, Providence, Pawtucket
Director: Steven Spielberg
Writer: David Franzoni
Stars: Djimon Hounsou, Matthew McConaughey, Anthony Hopkins, Morgan Freeman, and more
Me, Myself & Irene (2000)
Rated R | Comedy
Rhode Island filming locations: Newport, Jamestown, Galilee, Narragansett
Directors: Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly
Writers: Peter Farrelly, Mike Cerrone
Stars: Jim Carrey, Renée Zellweger, Anthony Anderson
True Lies (1994)
Rated R | Action, Comedy, Thriller
Rhode Island filming locations: Newport, Salve Regina University
Director: James Cameron
Writers: Claude Zidi, Simon Michaël
Stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold
The Great Gatsby (1974)
Rated PG | Drama, Romance
Rhode Island filming locations: Newport
Director: Jack Clayton
Writers: F. Scott Fitzgerald (novel), Francis Ford Coppola (screenplay)
Stars: Robert Redford, Mia Farrow, Bruce Dern
Dumb & Dumber (1994)
Rated PG-13 | Comedy
Rhode Island filming locations: Providence
Directors: Peter Farrelly, Bobby Farrelly
Writers: Peter Farrelly, Bennett Yellin, Bobby Farelly
Stars: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Lauren Holly, Mike Starr
Reversal of Fortune (1990)
Rated R | Drama, Biography, Mystery
Rhode Island filming locations: Newport
Director: Barbet Schroeder
Writers: Alan M. Dershowitz, Nicholas Kazan (screenplay)
Stars: Jeremy Irons, Glenn Close, Ron Silver
Meet Joe Black (1998)
Rated PG-13 | Drama, Romance, Fantasy
Rhode Island filming locations: Warwick
Director: Martin Brest
Writers: Ron Osborn (screenplay), Jeff Reno (screenplay)
Stars: Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Claire Forlani
Thirteen Days (2000)
Rated PG-13 | Drama, History, Thriller
Rhode Island filming locations: Newport
Director: Roger Donaldson
Writers: David Self, Ernest R. May (book)
Stars: Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood, Shawn Driscoll
Evening (2007)
Rated PG-13| Drama, Romance
Rhode Island filming locations: Newport, Jamestown, Tiverton, Providence
Director: Lajos Koltai
Writers: Susan Minot (screenplay), Michael Cunningham (screenplay)
Stars: Vanessa Redgrave, Toni Collette, Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy
Little Children (2006)
Rated R | Drama, Romance
Rhode Island filming locations: Providence
Director: Todd Field
Writers: Todd Field (screenplay), Tom Perrotta (screenplay)
Stars: Kate Winslet, Jennifer Connelly, Patrick Wilson
The Discovery (2017)
Rated TV-MA | Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi
Rhode Island filming locations: Newport, Middletown
Director: Charlie McDowell
Writers: Charlie McDowell, Justin Lader
Stars: Robert Redford, Jason Segel, Rooney Mara, Mary Steenburgen, Brian McCarthy
There’s Something About Mary (1998)
Rated R | Comedy, Romance
Rhode Island filming locations: Providence
Directors: Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly
Writers: Ed Decter (story), John J. Strauss (story)
Stars: Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon, Ben Stiller
High Society (1956)
Not Rated | Comedy, Musical, Romance.
Rhode Island filming locations: Newport
Director: Charles Walters
Writers: John Patrick (screenplay), Philip Barry (play)
Stars: Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra
Irrational Man (2015)
Rated R | Comedy, Drama, Romance
Rhode Island filming locations: Newport, Jamestown, Portsmouth, Cranston, Jamestown, Richmond, Providence, West Greenwich
Director: Woody Allen
Writer: Woody Allen
Stars: Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Parker Posey
Dan In Real Life (2007)
Rated PG-13 | Comedy, Drama, Romance
Rhode Island filming locations: Westerly, Providence, Newport, Jamestown, Narragansett
Director: Peter Hedges
Writers: Pierce Gardner, Peter Hedges
Stars: Steve Carell, Juliette Binoche, Dane Cook
Infinitely Polar Bear (2014)
Rated R | Drama, Comedy, Romance
Rhode Island filming locations: Providence
Director: Maya Forbes
Writer: Maya Forbes
Stars: Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Imogene Wolodarsky
Wind (1992)
Rated PG-13 | Action, Drama, Sport
Rhode Island filming locations: Newport, Jamestown
Director: Carroll Ballard
Writers: Jeff Benjamin (story), Roger Vaughan (story)
Stars: Matthew Modine, Jennifer Grey, Cliff Robertson
Celeste & Jesse Forever (2012)
Rated R | Comedy, Drama, Romance
Rhode Island filming locations: Providence
Director: Lee Toland Krieger
Writers: Rashida Jones, Will McCormack
Stars: Rashida Jones, Andy Samberg, Elijah Wood
Lolita (1962)
Not Rated | Crime, Drama, Romance
Rhode Island filming locations: Westerly, Newport
Director: Stanley Kubrick
Writers: Vladimir Nabokov (screenplay), Vladimir Nabokov (novel)
Stars: James Mason, Shelley Winters, Sue Lyon
American Buffalo (1996)
Rated R | Drama
Rhode Island filming locations: Pawtucket
Director: Michael Corrente
Writers: David Mamet (play), David Mamet (screenplay)
Stars: Dustin Hoffman, Dennis Franz, Sean Nelson
This story is made possible and free to all (no paywall) with the help of What’s Up Newp Supporters. If you’d like to support more content like this, become a What’s Up Newp Supporter.
What’s Up Newp is proud to be your locally owned, independent news and information source for Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.