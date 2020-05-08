Portsmouth Town Council will discuss and determine whether to restrict access to Sandy Point Beach this summer when they meet for their Council Meeting on May 11th.
The agenda item is being introduced by Councilor Daniela Abbott. The agenda does not include any supporting documents or explain the reasoning behind the possible decision to restrict access.
Sandy Point Beach is typically free to Portsmouth residents with either a current transfer station sticker or a free sticker provided upon proof of residency.
The meeting is scheduled to being at 6:30 pm and will be live streamed on the web and by phone dial-in using the Zoom remote meeting service. Instructions for virtually attending the meeting are included in the agenda below.
The entire docket for the meeting can be seen below;DownloadMeetingFiles
