Here’s what’s on the agenda for Portsmouth Town Council’s virtual meeting on Tuesday, May 26th at 7 pm.

PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL MEETINGMAY 26, 2020 (TUESDAY)AGENDA

On May 26, 2020, the Portsmouth Town Council meeting at 7:00 PM will be live streamed on the web and by phone dial-in using the Zoom remote meeting service. Please note that any displayed documentation during the meeting will be visible through the web or mobile device but will not be visible using the phone dial-in option.

To access the meeting by phone dial-in, please dial: 1-888-788-0099

Once prompted for the meeting ID, please dial: 996-8471-9966#

Once prompted for a participant ID, dial # again.

You will now be in the meeting.

While in the audio conference, to raise your hand to ask a question, dial *9 and the host will be notified of your interest to ask a question.

To access the meeting through the web using a computer or mobile device, go to the following web link in any browser (i.e. Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, etc.) to run the Zoom app and view the meeting:

https://livestream.portsmouthri.com/towncouncil

Using your laptop or mobile device, you can raise your hand to ask a question, or pose the question in the moderated Question and Answering chat window. The host will then be able to respond to your raised hand or Q&A question.

7:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

SITTING AS THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL

1. Roll Call

PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CONSENT AGENDA

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application

1.

Bills

Documents:

2.

Peddler License – Mobile Food Establishment (MFE), Renewal:

McGrath Clambakes, Inc., 64 Halsey St #5, Newport (#1707)

SITTING AS THE BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

1.

Request Approval For A Temporary Seasonal Expansion Of The Service Area:

Smith Harbor House, LLC d/b/a 15 Point Road Restaurant, 15 Point Rd, to allow food and alcohol service in an additional outside dining area from May 27 to October 15, 2020 (#1624)Documents:

2.

Holiday License – Annual NEW:

Smokey’s Gallery LLC d/b/a Smaller State Smoke Shop, 1627 West Main Rd Unit 3 (#1712)

ADJOURN

MINUTES

TCM 5/11/20 & Exec.Documents:

TOWN ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

1. COVID update

2. Portsmouth Award

3. PHS Graduation

4. Stone Wall Initiative

OLD BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1.

Request Approval To Award The 2020-2021 Paving Contract. / B. Woodhead (10)

Documents:

2.

Monthly Finance Report. / L. Mills (5)

Documents:

NEW BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1.

Request Approval To Use The Donation For The Post Prom Event For A One-Year Reunion Celebration Event To Be Held On July 14, 2021. / PHS Post Prom Committee (10)

Documents:

2.

To Approve Curative Ordinance Reinstating Senior Citizen Tax Exemption. / M. Helfand (10)

Documents:

3.

Resolution In Support For Funding Of The Categorical Fund For High Cost Special Education. / K. Hamilton (5) (Fr. 5/11/20)

Documents:

4.

Resolution In Support For Funding Of RIDE Transportation Offset ESSA. / K. Hamilton (5) (Fr. 5/11/20)

Documents:

5.

Resolution Urging The Continued Appropriation Of State And Local Revenues To Support Public Education. / K. Hamilton (5) (Fr. 5/11/20)

Documents:

6.

Determine Operating And Implementation Guidelines For Sandy Point And McCorrie Point Beaches. / R. Rainer (15) No Backup (Fr. 5/20/20)

CORRESPONDENCE

1.

Resolution Recognizing June As Barrington Pride Month. / Barrington Town Council

Documents:

2.

Invitation To The 7th Annual “Rock The Mansion” To Benefit Newport Mental Health On Thursday, October 8 From 6:00 – 10:00 Pm At Ocean Cliff, Newport. / Newport Mental Health

Documents:

3.

Resolution In Support For Funding Of The Categorical Fund For High Cost Special Education. / Smithfield School Department

Documents:

4.

Resolution In Support For Funding Of RIDE Transportation Offset ESSA. / Smithfield School Department

Documents:

5.

Letter Encouraging The Council To Conduct A Budget Hearing That Is Open To The People. / L. Fitzmorris, Portsmouth Concerned Citizens

Documents:

FUTURE MEETINGS

June 8 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting

June 10 7:00 PM – Public Budget Hearing (Wednesday)

June 22 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting & Adoption of FY 2020-21 Budget

ADJOURN

The public is welcome to any meeting of the Town’s boards or its committees. If communication assistance (readers/interpreters/captions) is needed or any other accommodation to ensure equal participation, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 683-2101 at least (3) business days prior to the meeting. SUSPENDED per Governor’s Executive Order.

POSTED 5/21/20