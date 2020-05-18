City workers and volunteers spent Monday morning hanging banners along Broadway this morning to honor members of Rogers High School Class of 2000.
Visit the full photo gallery on our Facebook Page (below).
Parents, students, and family members – please feel free to download and/or share any photo you see of your loved ones.
Keeping up with all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island takes a lot of time and resources. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting our local, independent newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter.
What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be. Your support helps make what we do possible.