In response to the overwhelming demand for food assistance caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, People’s Credit Union today announced that they will provide $20,000 in financial support to area food pantries.

“As a local credit union, we believe it’s our responsibility to support the communities that we serve in this unprecedented time,” said Sean Daly, People’s Credit Union’s President & CEO in a written statement. “And Rhode Island’s most vulnerable populations need our support now more than ever.”

Reflecting the credit union’s long-standing commitment to supporting non-profits that provide direct local impact, People’s made the following donations:

$10,000 to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, Middletown

$3,300 to the East Bay Food Pantry, Bristol

$3,300 to the North Kingstown Food Pantry, North Kingstown

$3,300 to the Jonnycake Center Food Pantry, South Kingstown

“We are extremely grateful to People’s Credit Union for this generous support at a time when our Newport County neighbors need us more than ever before. This illustrates how People’s lives by its core values of enhancing the communities it serves. Because of this funding, we will be able to continue providing nutritious food, including fresh produce, eggs, milk, and meat to those most affected by this crisis,” said Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in a written statement.

Many Rhode Islanders are experiencing food insecurity for the first time as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis. Kate Brewster, Executive Director of the Jonnycake Center, stated, “Like communities across the country, ours was hit hard by this public health crisis. We served significantly more visitors during the first six weeks of school closures and rising unemployment. We simply could not meet this new demand without the generous support of local businesses like People’s Credit Union who have stepped up in a big way and provided financial support so we can purchase food and other basic necessities.”

Karen Griffith Executive Director of the East Bay Food Pantry also remarked, “We really appreciate the generosity of People’s Credit Union! In April, our food pantry handed out 70% more food than we did last April, and our Food4Kids program is distributing twice as much food due to the school closures. We are responding to this increase in need while also coping with a loss of income from our Thrift Shop, which is currently closed. Donations from partners like People’s Credit Union are providing critical funds for our food programs, and we are tremendously grateful for the support!”

