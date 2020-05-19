The City of Newport is reminding residents that metered parking and resident sticker programs will go into effect on June 1st.

Metered parking and the resident sticker programs were delayed from May 1st to June 1st, due to COVID-19.

Metered parking will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily, including weekends and holidays. The fee for parking in a metered space is $1.25 per hour in increments of twenty-five cents. The fee for the meters on Memorial Boulevard at Easton’s Beach is $2 per hour.

All City meters accept credit cards or coins, with the minimum payment for credit cards set at one hour.

Pay and display units located at the Touro Street Lot and Long Wharf Lot, as well as a Pay-byplate unit located at 40 Steps on Narragansett Avenue accept credit cards, coins, and bills.

The City reminds residents that a resident parking sticker does not permit residents to park for free at metered spaces.

Newport residents, however are granted three free hours at the Mary Street Parking Lot, which operates 24 hours per day, seven days per week as a self-pay, pay and display lot with rates of $3 per hour and $20 per day. Pay stations are located in the center of the lot adjacent to the restroom and accept cash or credit cards. Newport residents with a valid resident parking sticker are entitled to up to three (3) hours of free parking once per day at the Mary Street Lot. Residents must enter their license plate number in the pay station and display their receipt on the dash. If parking for three hours or less, there will be no charge.

Parking fees will also be in effect at the Gateway Visitor’s Center Parking Lot as of June 1st. Parking rates there are $2 for the first half hour and $1.50 for each subsequent half hour. Weekly and monthly rates are also available.

For Newport residents, the City’s residential parking program will also go into effect on June 1st and run through October 1st.

Visitors are reminded that parking throughout the City’s residential neighborhoods may be restricted to vehicles displaying residential parking permits, and general visitor pass, or temporary residential parking permit. Please take note of posted signage before parking. More information about the City’s residential parking program can be found in Chapter 10.32 of the City’s Code of Ordinances, which is available on the City’s website.

For specific questions concerning the City’s parking lots and metered parking, please contact the Transportation Supervisor at (401) 845-5712. Questions concerning parking in general, or the City’s parking regulations should be directed to Sgt. Jonathan Cortes at (401) 845-5717 or JCortes@CityofNewport.com.