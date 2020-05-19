Over the last 72 hours, Newport social media has been buzzing about The Pop-up Dining Room, a mobile dinner space launched by renowned nautical photographer Onne van der Wal and his family. The van der Wals’ innovative pop-up idea was borne out of a desire to support their favorite local restaurants during the pandemic as well as a desire to experience dining out again.

The mobile room made its first appearance at Bannister’s Wharf on Saturday night, where the van der Wals ordered dinner from the Clarke Cooke House. “We asked David Ray, the owner of Clarke Cooke House, ‘hey do you mind if we park outside?’ and he told us to go for it,” van der Wal said.

- Advertisement -

The following night, the family parked in Washington Square and enjoyed a candlelit Sunday night dinner from Bar ‘Cino and Stoneacre Brasserie, much to the delight of the restaurants’ owners and passersby.