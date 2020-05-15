By DISTRICT HALL / VENTURE CAFÉ PROVIDENCE

District Hall Providence is excited to announce that we are co-sponsoring, the 17th Annual Ronald C. Baird Sea Grant Science Symposium on renewable offshore energy, “Offshore Renewable Energy in the US: Learning as We Go,” taking place virtually on Zoom on May 19th, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 AM. This event, the first of a four-part offshore renewable energy webinar series, is also in partnership with the Rhode Island Sea Grant College Program, the URI Graduate School of Oceanography Coastal Resources Center (CRC), and the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) and Working Group on Marine Benthal and Renewable Energy Developments (WGMBRED). The three other offshore renewable energy webinars (habitats and ecosystems, noise and energy emission effects on benthic communities, and food web effects) will be held this summer and will be announced shortly.

Offshore renewable energy has been growing at a rapid pace in the United States. The purpose of this panel is to review this growth and discuss what we have learned from this experience from a regulatory, industry, and resource user prospective. This webinar is part of a four-part webinar series to learn from our past experiences and also understand key issues regarding the potential cause-effect relationships resulting from the construction and operation of offshore renewable energy installations and recommendations for minimizing impacts and promoting opportunities for positive biological outcomes.

To lead this timely discussion, we are excited to welcome as presenters Jennifer McCann, Director of U.S. Coastal Programs at the University of Rhode Island Coastal Resources Center at the Graduate School of Oceanography and Director of Extension Programs for the Rhode Island Sea Grant College Program, Mary Boatman, Environmental Studies Chief for the Office of Renewable Energy Programs in Herndon, VA, Annie Hawkins, Executive Director of the Responsible Offshore Development Alliance (RODA) Grover Fugate, Executive Director of the Coastal Resources Management Council, John O’Keeffe, Director of U.S. Marine Affairs for Ørsted U.S, and Erik Chapman, Director of New Hampshire Sea Grant and the Associate Director of Outreach for the UNH School of Marine Science and Ocean Engineering.

Join us for a morning exploring one of New England’s most thriving industries with seasoned experts of innovation in the field.

LINK TO RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-offshore-renewable-energy-in-the-us-learning-as-we-go-tickets-104568695784

About District Hall Providence

A platform for Rhode Island’s innovation community, District Hall Providence, and its signature programming, Venture Café Thursday Gatherings, are operated by Venture Café New England, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit. Designed to bring people together at every level, District Hall offers free public workspace lounges, as well as meeting and event space. Their mission is to educate and connect anyone with an idea to the resources and relationships they need in order to successfully launch and grow businesses. Learn more at www.districthallprovidence.org.

About the Baird Symposium

The annual Ronald C. Baird Sea Grant Science Symposium provides a forum for researchers, resource managers, and stakeholders to discuss the most current science in various areas important to Rhode Island coastal communities and coastal and ocean environments. This forum was formed in 2002 and renamed in 2006 to honor former National Sea Grant Director Ronald Baird and his contributions and continued service to the Sea Grant mission as an advisor to the Rhode Island and National Sea Grant offices.

About the Rhode Island Sea Grant College Program

The Rhode Island Seat Grant College Program is one of 34 programs in the National Sea Grant College Program working to enhance environmental stewardship and long-term economic development and responsible use of coastal and marine resources. Located at the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography, Rhode Island Sea Grant supports research, outreach, and education programs designed to foster the resiliency of local and regional communities and marine environments.

About the URI Graduate School of Oceanography Coastal Resources Center (CRC)

The URI Graduate School of Oceanography Coastal Resources Center (CRC) helps communities become more effective stewards of their coastal and marine resources. CRC partners with stakeholders to apply science and find solutions to societal issues. Working with communities, other universities, industry, and government, we respond to issues that matter and build the capabilities of our collaborators and ourselves. We are fortunate to have excellent partners.

About the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) and Working Group on Marine Benthal and Renewable Energy Developments

The International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) and Working Group on Marine Benthal and Renewable Energy Developments looks at benthal and renewable energy-related research, cause-effect relationships, and develops guidelines to aid future research. The aim of the group is to increase the scientific efficiency of benthal renewable energy-related research, to specify the various cause-effect relationships resulting from the construction and operation of offshore renewable energy installations, and to develop guidelines and an overview of existing data for cumulative impact research by future international collaboration. The outcomes will assist in improving monitoring concepts in the context of offshore renewable energy constructions and will also be set within the context of marine spatial planning strategies and future ecosystem-based management approaches.



