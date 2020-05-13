This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Suzanne M. Merciol, age 96, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on May 8, 2020.

Born in Dombasle, Argonne, France to Fernand and Jeanne (Berniére) Guillaume. Suzanne moved to the United States in 1969 and worked for many years at the former C.H. Charles 5&10. Formerly of Prospect Hill Street, Newport, she was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. An avid traveler and gardener, Suzanne could always be found with a smile on her face. Suzanne particularly enjoyed entertaining friends and preparing French dishes for them.

Suzanne is survived by her nephew Dominique Gillet and his wife Marie-France, her niece Regine Lesueur and her husband Claude, and her niece Veronique Riva and her husband Arnold, all of France and her goddaughter, Rockelle Jones of Newport

In addition to her parents, Suzanne was preceded in death by her first husband, Jean Leclerc and her second husband, Francis X. Merciol, whom she married in 1969 and her sister Marcelle Gillet of France.

A private funeral service will be held for Suzanne and burial will follow at St. Columba’s Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.

Donations may be made in Suzanne’s memory to Alliance Française de Newport through their website at www.alliancefrancaisenewportri.org.