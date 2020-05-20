On Tuesday morning, May 19th, 2020, Stewart John Abramson, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 75.

Stewart was born August 7th, 1944 in Newport Rhode Island to Dr. Lewis Abramson and Ruth (Hodosh) Abramson. His father passed early in life, strengthening his ingrained sense of duty regarding family, where he was always there for his mother and his sister Martha Abramson, both of whom have already passed.

Today he leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Karen Abramson, his children, Stephanie Abramson Pires, Melissa Henry (Robert), Lewis Abramson (Anita), Matthew Baram, and Sydney Baram. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Hayley Pires, Taylor Henry, Robert Henry, Asher, Lilith and Lorelei Baram and his great-granddaughter, Mila Rose Martin. They all adored their Z.

Stewart graduated from Rogers High School in 1962, where he was a veritable powerhouse and utilized that on the track. A discus thrower throughout his high school years he still holds the distance record. He went on to attain a degree in business from Nichols College in 1966. A proud accomplishment of his career was the 34 years he spent with Teknikor, retiring as the Manager of Business Development.

We will remember a compassionate man full of strength and dignity. Whether you called him Stewart, Stewy, Stew, pops, Old Guy, dad, or Z, he touched your life in some capacity. It didn’t matter if it was a brief encounter, a lifelong friend or a member of the family, there was something strong and certain about him. Through his strong exterior, he was full of unconditional love. A true love for life itself, he embraced every moment and every person he encountered with the same genuine personality.

His wife, Karen is and always will be the love of his life. She supported him through the worst and enjoyed the best moments, sailing through life together.

Certainly, when you think of Stewart, you cannot help but think of the ocean. His love began young and at 14 he bought his first boat, a rowboat, and named it Noon. He was very clever and loved that it spelled the same thing even if capsized. His love for the ocean and sailing grew exponentially each and every season thereafter. A fierce competitor, so much so that one of his boats was named Aggressive, he competed in offshore races up and down the east coast as well as near constant inshore regattas and weekly race nights.

It was 1973 when he officially became a member of the Newport Yacht Club. For years he served on the Board of Directors, and eventually became the Commodore for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. This was his second home and his other family. Wednesday nights each summer were dedicated to racing, but every night and every season was time to belong to the boating community that he loved.

Busy with his family, work and sailing, he still found ways to give back to the community. Stewart was committed to several organizations as a volunteer. As treasurer of the Lion’s Club, he helped keep finances in order for years during the eighties. He was also on the Board of Trustees for Sail Newport and volunteered for many events. When Gold Star Kids’ Summer Fun Day began at the Newport Yacht Club, he immediately became dedicated to giving those children anything he could, including rides on his sailboat and tons of ice cream and apple pie, which no doubt came from Costco!

Our lifelong captain has sailed off, but we will never forget him. Every time we see a sailboat glide past or visit the Newport Yacht Club we will be reminded of our loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Special thanks to the Newport Hospital ICU staff, notably Dr. Edwards, Jennifer and Marty for the care and compassion show to Steward and his family upon his passing. Also, to Dr. Ingham and Carolyn Woods RN and the staff of the Lifespan Cancer Institute.

Funeral services will be private due to current circumstances.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Sail Newport, 72 Fort Adams Drive, Newport, or the Newport Yacht Club Endowment Fund, PO Box 944, Newport, RI 02840.

Arrangements are by the Chevra Kadisha of Newport County. To share memories and online tributes, please visit the Tribute Wall above.

This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.