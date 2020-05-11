This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Paul M. Sisson, 69, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020, at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA.

He was the beloved husband of Maria (Rosa) Sisson for 47 years.

Paul was raised in Portsmouth, RI, and was a loving son of the late Prescott and Rita (Doucet) Sisson and brother of the late Donald Sisson.

Paul was a 44-year employee at Raytheon Technologies, in Portsmouth, retiring in 2012. He was an active parishioner and communicant at Jesus Savior Church in Newport. A spirited competitor, Paul loved all sports, and participated in many softball and volleyball leagues. An avid runner, he was a longtime member of the Sakonnet Striders running club and completed numerous road races throughout New England, the Ocean State Marathon being among the accomplishments he was most proud of. Throughout the years, Paul enjoyed sharing his love of sportsmanship by serving as a coach to many sports teams in Middletown and West Warwick, as well as for St. Joseph’s School and the Ocean State Soccer Association. A devoted family man, Paul’s grandsons were the light of his life. He was a fixture on the sidelines of all of their games; whether helping coach their youth soccer and basketball teams, strategically positioned by a soccer goal or along the toughest stretch of a cross-country course, or simply spectating, he never wanted to miss an opportunity to encourage and cheer them on.

Besides his wife Maria, he is survived by his son Brian Sisson and his wife, Amy of West Warwick, as well as two grandsons, Brendan and Nathan Sisson. He is also survived by his brothers, Roger Sisson and his wife Judy, David Sisson and his wife Diane, and his sisters, Nancy Winning, and Ann Lecuivre and her partner, Steve Young. He was a dear uncle to many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, God-sons and God-daughters.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date (to be determined, an announcement will be made in the future inviting relatives and friends to a Mass and visitation).

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, in memory of Paul M. Sisson to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O.Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or online at www.danafarber.org/gift.