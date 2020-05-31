Maura Jo McMahon, “Mo,” beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, and friend, entered eternal life on May 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born on January 3, 1987, weighing 2 pounds 14 ounces, to Dr. Thomas P. and Jo-Ellen Lewis McMahon, she grew up in Portsmouth, RI where she was a shining light of joy and inspiration to friends and family. Mo was responsible for bringing so many people into our lives and we are forever grateful for the friends that cared so much about her. She entered and left the world far too early and will be missed by all.

She attended Meeting Street pre-school and Portsmouth schools. She received the Principal’s Award after graduating from Portsmouth High School in 2006. Maura participated in Learning Unlimited and Best Buddies at Salve Regina University. She was also the “Head Chef” of Cooking Club and won several Gold Medals while participating in the Rhode Island Special Olympics. Mo enjoyed traveling and especially loved long car rides with family, usually accompanied by Cara Gontarz Hume.

Mo spent her life battling countless setbacks but never let her disability get in the way of her love for life. She touched everyone she met and was the center of attention for all gatherings. She loved her family so much and treasured her time spent with her Nonni and Poppy. Her endearing wit and concern for others contributed to a life filled with many friends. She had an uncanny ability to remember and recite everyone’s schedule on a particular day. She loved to hear about her family and was quick to tell everyone when she found out about a “secret.” We will always remember her infectious laugh and caring personality.

In addition to her parents, Maura is survived by her brother Capt. Conor McMahon, USMC, his wife Melissa, and their son Patrick; sister Holly and her fiancé Christopher Robert; sister Alana; grandmother Norma Lewis; many dear friends and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Maura joined her beloved Poppy, Nana and Doc in heaven and will live in our hearts for eternity.

The current environment allows for only limited visitation at a wake service. The family would like to invite all those who would like to pay their respects to a drive through wake on Tuesday June 2nd from 5pm-7pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

A private funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 3rd at 10:00 am at St. Barnabas Church, Portsmouth, RI. It will be streamed on YouTube at St. Barnabas Church Portsmouth, RI

Maura’s Family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our friends at Looking Upwards, Portsmouth Fire and Rescue, and all the amazing staff at Newport Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Maura to Looking Upwards Inc., PO Box 4287 Middletown, RI 02842, and Portsmouth Fire Department 2300 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.