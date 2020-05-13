This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Maryalice Russo (Parvo), loving wife of William Russo, passed away surrounded by her family in her home in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Maryalice was born on December 5, 1938, in Newport, Rhode Island to Joseph and Carmel Parvo (Perry.)

Maryalice attended Sheffield School and Rogers High School in Newport, Rhode Island. She was employed by Middletown Public Schools as a paraprofessional for over twenty years. Maryalice was an active member of the Newport Elks Lodge 104 and served as the chairman of the investigation committee as well as a volunteer at their annual children’s special education Christmas party.

Maryalice was a communicant at Jesus Savior Church and a devout Catholic. She loved traveling, reading, and playing skip-bo with her grandchildren. Maryalice was beautiful inside and out and known for her ability to make friends wherever she went. Her personality was infectious. She will be remembered for her kindness, gentle spirit and loving demeanor. She will be deeply missed.

Maryalice is survived by her husband of 61 years, William Russo, her children and their spouses, Sharon Thomas and Matt, William Russo and Sandy, Michael Russo and Debbie, and her sister Carol Woods of Greenville, South Carolina. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Jocelyn, Garrett, Chris, Billy, Katie, Taylor and Emily, and the loves of her life, her great grandchildren, Aidan, Cameron, Juliette and Penelope. She is also leaving behind many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Carmel Parvo and her sister Dorothy Mello.

Services for Maryalice will be private. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to her family to show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on the digital guest book. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Center for Breast Cancer at Massachusetts General Hospital in memory of Maryalice Russo at: https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/