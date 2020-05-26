Mary Veronica Souza (Pacheco) was born on July 31, 1932 to Manuel and Alexandrina Pacheco from Middletown, RI. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1951 and worked as a switchboard operator for New England Telephone. She later was employed by Raytheon Submarine Signal Division and retired in 1988. She was a member of Jesus Savior Parish, and served on the parish council, the PTA, bazaar committee, the board of trustees of the Catholic Charities and a member of the Catholic Daughters. She volunteered for the Pop Warner and the Babe Ruth leagues and had been active in the Boy Scouts of America. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was an avid duckpin bowler and captain of the Raytheon bowling team as well a member of the telephone pioneers.

Mary was married to Joseph F. Souza Jr. on October 15th, 1955 in Newport RI. They were married for 64 years. The couple were very avid ballroom dancers and gave instruction to many members of the Newport County community. They were members of Friends of Ballroom Dancing group.

She is survived by her husband Joseph and her three sons: Joseph F. Souza III (his late wife Susan O’Donald) of Middletown; Dr. Michael Souza and his wife Anna Grilo of North Dartmouth, Ma; Peter Souza and his wife Nancy Aceto of Warwick; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her sister Lillian Rapoza and her brothers Manuel Pacheco (WW2 KIA), Joseph Pacheco and John Pacheco.

Mary died Monday May 25th peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

- Advertisement -

Donations in Mary’s memory can be made to Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842 or the Southcoast VNA Hospice, Attn: Community Affairs, 200 Mill Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.