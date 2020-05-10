This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Margaret Grady Shinners, 100 years of age, died peacefully at home in Newport, RI on Monday, May 4. She was born in her parent’s Middletown, RI home in on January 21, 1920. Married to Robert J. Shinners for 67 years, she was daughter to Thomas E. Grady and Mary Mclaughlin Grady.

Margaret played the piano exceptionally well, having performed classical compositions in many recitals. A graduate of Rogers High School, she was trained in Philadelphia and then worked as a dental assistant in San Diego, CA and Newport, RI., where she later became a Naval Photographer during WWII. She was an indefatigable lover of music, dance and theater, having starred in “Brother Rat” with Tommy Ewell in their performance for the Naval Training Station during the war.

After her marriage, she was a homemaker, volunteering in the towns in which she and her family lived. In Maine, she produced several plays for the Millinocket Players, including the Mikado, Our Town, and My Fair Lady, formed a choral group, served as a Brownie Scout leader, board member of the Abnaki Girl Scout Council, and played the organ at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. She volunteered as a photo journalist for the Newport Historical Society. She served on the tea committee for the Newport Art Museum Winter Speaker Series, and volunteered in the Griffon Shop. Her most important roles were as wife, mother, and friend, which she performed these with dedication, magical love, and a great sense of humor. The last of the Grady girls, Margaret was fiercely independent, highly intelligent, purpose driven, and her family meant everything to her, as she did to them.

Margaret is survived by her children Robert and Kathleen, her grandchildren Jennifer and Mark Shinners, her great grandchildren, Gabe and Sanibel Shinners, and her many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, her sisters: Grace Grady Souceck, Ernestine Grady Sanowskis, and Mary Grady Gallagher.

The family and friends of Margaret are mourning her passing. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to her family and show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on the digital guest book. Contributions in Margaret’s honor may be made to a charity of choice.