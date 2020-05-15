This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Lucinda Emily O’Loughlin Dressler died on May 10, 2020 after living with stage four colon cancer for six years. She was a resident of the Clarke School Apartments in Newport, RI. Cindy was the wife of the late Dr. Donald P. Dressler of Portsmouth, RI. Cindy was born April 9, 1944 to the late James and Barbara (Snow) O’Loughlin. She grew up in Newburyport, MA and attended the University of Wisconsin majoring in French Studies. Cindy pursued a career in social work and healthcare administration. Local RI residents will remember her as a Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) Counselor and a Senior Benefit Specialist for The Point, now part of United Way.



A curious, thoughtful, and loving person, Cindy was an avid reader, faithful correspondent, and life-long learner. She was a member of Alliance Francaise de Newport and was passionate about all things French, managing two trips to Paris in the last six years despite her illness. Cindy celebrated life: entertaining, celebrating holidays and birthdays, enjoying spontaneous picnics on the beach. All of her family and friends will remember her for her uniquely wrapped gifts, thoughtful cards, delicious food, and unending interest in their lives. Cindy kept a daily journal her entire life. Cindy pursued peace, desiring reconciliation between people and advocating for the less fortunate. She was passionate about nature, gardening and fine art. Cindy personified joie de vivre.



Cindy is predeceased by her sister, Suzanne Renaud. She is survived by Suzanne’s husband, Robert Renaud and his daughters Jennifer (Thomas) Page of NH and Barbara (Sage) Bray of CA; her great-niece Hannah Page and great-nephew Elisha Bunkley; her step-daughter Elizabeth (Darryl) Santaus of CT; her step-son Frederick (Susan) Dressler of MD; her step-grandchildren Meredith Santaus, Benjamin and Olivia Santaus, Roger Dressler and William Dressler; her step-niece, Ann (Glen) Stanford of FL; her step-nephew Michael (Martha) Dressler of NY and their children Adam Dressler and Rebecca Dressler; and numerous beloved cousins.



Cindy will be buried with her late husband at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA at a future date.



