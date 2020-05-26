Lawrence J. DeCambra, age 84, of Somerset, Massachusetts, passed away on May 25, 2020. He was the husband of the late Joan M. DeCambra.

Lawrence, called Larry by family and friends, the youngest of 13 children, was born in Somerset, MA to Antone and Mary (DeCosta) DeCambra. As a young man he served in the US Air Force for 3 years after graduating from Somerset High School. Upon returning home he began a long career primarily in the floor covering, tile and counter installation business.

Lawrence enjoyed hanging around on his family’s farm, sometimes helping his brother to sort and pack produce and delivering it to the Boston market. He loved to tell stories about growing up with his parents and siblings on the farm, his travels while in the air force, and many funny stories involving his antics or those of family and friends.

Lawrence loved children, often joking with and teasing them in a playful way. In his younger years he enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing and taking care of his home and yard. He was a sports fan, always watching and cheering on the Boston Bruins, NE Patriots and Boston Red Sox. In his later years, he also enjoyed watching old westerns and painting.

Lawrence is survived by his daughter Donna Tomposki and her husband Philip Tomposki of Newport, RI, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan and 12 sisters and brothers; Cora Silvia and Rena Souza, of Swansea, MA, Hilda Hartnett of Newburyport, MA, Eugene DeCambra, Anthony DeCambra, Daniel DeCambra, John DeCambra and Francis DeCambra of Somerset, MA, Connie Haese of San Antonio, TX, Christine Alonso of Springfield, MA and two additional sisters, Hilda and Helen, who died in infancy.

Services for Lawrence DeCambra will be private. Burial will be at Newport Memorial Park, Middletown, Rhode Island.

In honor of Lawrence’s support for veterans and his love for animals, Memorial donations may be made to America’s Vet Dogs https://www.vetdogs.org/

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.