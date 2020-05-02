Jonathon Paquin, age 44, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on April 30, 2020 after a long battle fighting diabetes. He was a graduate Portsmouth High School, Class of 1995.



Jon always had a passion for antique and fast cars. Most recently he experienced Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week back in October. He also enjoyed going to cars and coffee, hoping to run into Jay Leno. As a kid he enjoyed building Lego’s and continued that passion into adulthood.



Jonathon is survived by his mother Carolyn Paquin Anderson and her husband Roger. His sisters Jackie Toner and her husband Dan, Shelly Delaney and her husband Jim. His brothers Michael Alves and his wife Lisa and Ralph Paquin Jr. He also leaves two aunts Jacqueline Harvey of California and Gerry Paquin of Portsmouth. He has 5 nephews Tyler, Dan, Kyle, Michael and Miles and 3 nieces Kara, Victoria and Forrest. He also leaves his great niece Aiyana and great nephew Jayden and several cousins. He also leaves his friends at Heatherwood.



He was preceded in death by his father Ralph Paquin and his sister Cheryl Paquin.



His family would like to thank Lifespan and the Royal Health Group for their kindness, expert care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.



A celebration of life will be held at later time due to the pandemic.



