This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

John Moniz, 71, passed away peacefully on April 30 in the family home in which he was raised in Portsmouth, RI. He was surrounded by his loving son, daughter in-law and close family friends.

Born in Fall River, MA on April 8, 1949, John was the son of John and Bella Moniz. He graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1969 and shortly thereafter began his 33 year career at Pearson Yachts and Sunfish/Laser where he worked as the quality control inspector for both. John then joined the grounds maintenance team at St George’s School finally retiring in July of 2018. Shortly after, he began volunteering several days a week at the Rhode Island Veterans Home located in Bristol, RI where he quickly became a beloved friend and member of their team.

Always smiling and laughing John will be best remembered for his gentle, warm, kind and friendly nature. His willingness to help others in need, especially his son Kevin who he enjoyed spending time with in work and leisure, is a testament to his commitment to making everyone who knew him feel loved and appreciated. His hard work, determination, quick wit and bright personality will be greatly missed by everyone he made an impact on.

John is survived by his son Kevin and daughter in-law Elizabeth as well as numerous family and friends who loved and adored him.

He was predeceased by his brother, David Moniz, and his parents, John and Bella Moniz.

A celebration of John’s life will take place this summer for close friends and family. The date is yet to be determined.

The family and friends of John are mourning his passing. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to his family and show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on the digital guest book at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/John-Moniz

In lieu of flowers, we are asking that you consider making a donation to either the Cjd Foundation at cjdfoundation.org or to the Rhode Island Veterans Home at www.vets.ri.gov