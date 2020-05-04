This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.
John K. Perry, 86, of Portsmouth died on May 2, 2020, at Grand Islander Nursing Home.
He was the husband of Sonya C. (Susi) Perry.
Born on May 19, 1933, in New York City, NY he was the son of the late Mary (Motherway) Perry.
Mr. Perry worked as Director of Digital Technology the former Pacific Bell now AT& T for 25 years.
Besides his wife of 69 years, he is survived by his children and their spouses, Kevin J. and Madeleine Perry of Ladson, SC, Mary Ellen Perry of Warren, RI, Elisabeth Perry, wife of the late Stephen H. Perry of Warren, RI, Luann Perry, wife of the late Michael D. Perry of Los Angeles, CA and seven grandchildren and their spouses, Spencer B. and Katie Perry, Jonathan B. Perry, Katherine K. and Kristin Perry-Boyle, Nicolas A Perry, John H. Perry, Sean A. Perry and Dominic A. Perry.
He was the father of the late Michael D. and Stephen H. Perry.
The family and friends of John are mourning his passing. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to his family and show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on the digital guest book.
