This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

John Charles Gregson, 73, of Portsmouth, RI, succumbed to cancer surrounded by his family on May 3, 2020.



John is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth of 49 years, daughter Anna Zambrano and husband Jay Zambrano, son Robert Gregson his wife Marina Gregson and their daughter Arminda Gregson and extended family.



John was born September 21st, 1946 in Dighton Massachusetts to Charlotte and Charles Gregson. At age five and after his father returned from the Korean war, the family moved to Brewster, Massachusetts. John received his BSEE from Southeastern Massachusetts Technological Institute, now U-Mass Dartmouth. He then worked for General Electric in Pittsfield Mass, where he calibrated submarine launch missile guidance systems. John first met Beth during a church funded turkey dinner. Their love spawned over frequent letters and cards. They were soon married, lived in Pittsfield Mass for 12 years and started their family. In 1983, John moved his family to Portsmouth to be closer to Cape Cod and to begin a career with NUWC.



John dedicated many years of stewardship at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and later at Evangelical Friends Church of Newport. He enjoyed singing in the choir at church and with the Navy Choristers and Swanhurst Choir. John was quite fond of working out in the garage producing fine woodworking. John enjoyed gardening, reading, classical music, antique collecting, cooking, genealogy, going to the beach, and most of all spending time with family.



In lieu of flowers, The Gregson family is asking that contributions in John’s memory be sent to the Evangelical Friends Church or the Navy Choristers. A wake and small service will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Beth Gregson, Forest Farm Assisted Living, 191 Forest Ave. Middletown, RI 02842.