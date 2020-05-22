Middletown, RI – Mrs. JoAnn C. McGeown, a woman of profound faith, left on Angels wings for her most spectacular journey yet, to the heavenly Father on May 20, 2020; reuniting with her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, Charles F. McGeown, Jr.

An extraordinary woman, who never met a stranger, she died the same way she lived, with grace and dignity. JoAnn passed away peacefully at her home surrounded in music, laughter & love with her “Golden Angels” by her side.

Born April 20, 1934 in Westford, MA to the late Joseph and Dolphine “Dolly” (Socha) Connell. JoAnn is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Marion & John Marabello of Naples, FL & Concord, MA, In-law’s Susan Connell and Kevin Bailey & Maureen (McGeown) Bailey of Westford, MA. She was predeceased by siblings: Earl, Richard, Phillip, Edward, Clarence & Franklin Connell, Virginia Kimball, Margie & Winnie Daly and Vivian Clark.

A graduate of Westford Academy, JoAnn aspired to be a professional singer until she met the love of her life, Charlie. JoAnn had a singing voice from the heavens and shared it as a lifelong soloist. The epitome of haute couture, especially known for her opulent hats and heels. A progressive woman born before her time, she was extremely artistic and creative in all that she did. Generous to a fault, not only with her time and energy, but her wisdom as well; no problem couldn’t be solved over a cup of tea, her door was always opened. A voracious reader and history lover, she was a living dictionary, thesaurus and history book all in one.

- Advertisement -

JoAnn & Charlie chose Middletown to settle and raise their family in 1966. Besides being an extraordinary wife and a magnificent mother, JoAnn made time to be active in her community, being a member of the Raytheon Wives Club, Mosaic Club and Red Hats Society and Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club.

Upon their retirement JoAnn & Charlie continued their travels around the world, Ireland holding a special place in their heart. Wintering in Naples, Florida and Hawaii, kept the McGeown’s in sunshine and the ocean year-round. They lived their lives by the Irish Creed, having gratitude to all the people, thru the many years, who enriched their lives and instilled in their children to Cherish Yesterday, Live Today, Dream Tomorrow, while always Keeping the Faith.

JoAnn was the shining star of the universe, no amount of time or space could ever dim her star and it will continue to burn brightly, within all whom she knew and loved. For those of us who are left behind, we are forever grateful that we have had the astounding privilege and honor to have called her as our own.

JoAnn is survived by her children: Sandra McGeown (POC), Shawna McGeown Campion (David), Annastacia McGeown (Michael de la Pena), D’yanna C. McGeown-Stankes (John), Michael McGeown, Sharon Holmes (Scott), Charles McGeown III (Mary) and her grandchildren: Garrett Campion, Kai’enna McGeown de la Pena, Erynn and Charles IV McGeown, Lauren and Richard Holmes, Lindsey McGeown and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Heartfelt gratitude for love and support to Mary Gray Kennedy and CJ & Kelly Russ; for kindness and care to: Jay de Silva, Dr. David Gorelick, Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, and Rev. John O’Brien.

Given the current COVID-19 limitations, services will be private at this time. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be scheduled when circumstances allow.

JoAnn was very generous to causes she believed in. Gifts, in lieu of flowers, please donate to any of the causes that were supported for many years: Middletown Fire/Rescue Dept, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project

Notes of comfort & memories may be sent to: McGeown Family, 10 Colony Dr., Middletown, RI 02842

Viewing and tributes go to: www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/JoAnn-McGeown

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.