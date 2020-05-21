Janice Knowles, age 88, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on May 19, 2020.

Janice was born in Fall River, MA to Robert and Lillian Copley.

Janice is survived by her children David Knowles, Patrick Knowles, and Barbara Hastings. A special thank you to Kathy Knowles for providing care and comfort throughout Janice’s final weeks.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Knowles and her parents, Robert and Lillian Copley.

A Celebration of Janice’s life will be held at a later date. The current environment has prevented her family from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to her family to show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on the digital guest book.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.