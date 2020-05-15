This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mrs. Iva B. Wimbiscus, age 95, formerly of 81 Ellery Ave, Middletown, died on May 14, 2020 at the Scandinavian Skilled Nursing Center in Cranston, RI. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Wimbiscus. Iva was born July 19, 1924 in Chicago, IL to Harry Button and Ilean (Patterson) Button.

Mrs. Wimbiscus was a member of the Williamsville Rebekah Lodge 536 in Williamsville, NY. A longtime Middletown resident, she was a member of the Friends of the Middletown Library, the Auxilary V.F.W. 4487, the Middletown Garden Club and First Presbyterian Church in Newport where she was active with the Naomi Circle. She was also an honorary member of the Middletown Historical Society.

Iva is survived by three children, Karen A. Dean of Warwick, RI, Bruce O. Wimbiscus of Hicksville, NY, and Ralph A. Wimbiscus of West Burke, VT. She also leaves seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A private burial service will be held at Newport Memorial Park, Middletown, RI.

Memorial donations may be made to Scandinavian Communities, 1811 Broad Street, Cranston, RI 02905 or to the First Presbyterian Church, 4 Everett St, Newport, RI 02840.