Francis “Frank” R. Santos, 84, of Middletown, RI, died on Thursday May 14, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence.

He was the husband of the late Martha E. (Crouch) Santos.

Born on March 11, 1936 in Middletown, RI, he was the son of the late Manuel C. and Louise J. (Furtado) Santos.

Frank started working for the Middletown Public Works Department in 1954 during Hurricane Carol. He was promoted to Deputy Director of Public Works in 1990, and in 1994 promoted to Director of Public Works. He was one of the founders of Paradise Park and very instrumental finding the windmill and the construction of the park. Retiring in 1997 as the Town Director. He enjoyed landscaping and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. In August of 1985 he traveled cross country with his nephew Billy Santos on their Honda Gold Wings. He also enjoyed watching his granddaughter Nicole grow up to be a beautiful young lady.

He is survived by his children, Frank Middleton of Foster , RI, David Santos of Cranston, RI, Sandra Goff of Cranston, RI and Melissa D. Rosa of Middletown, RI, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

He was the brother of the late Manuel Santos, William Santos, Joseph Santos and Mary Halama.

At his request all services are private.

