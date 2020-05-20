With great sadness the family of Eric J Christensen, 53, announces his passing on May 18,2020 at his home in Portsmouth RI after a courageous battle with cancer.

Eric was born on August 21,1966 in Newport RI, to Forrest and Anne Christensen

Eric attended St Philomena School, Tabor Academy and Bishop Connolly High School. He was a Graduate of the University of Rhode Business School. Eric worked in Telecommunication for Verizon for many years and for the last 5 years Elite Wireless Inc.

Eric was a communicant of the Jesus Saviour Parish, a member of the Vasco Da Gama Holy Ghost Society and the Knights of Columbus Middletown Chapter. Eric enjoyed golfing, playing darts, and spending time with his family and friends.

- Advertisement -

Eric is survived by his wife of 15 years Deb [Dias] Christensen; 3 daughters Oliva Anne, Victoria Lyn and Angelica Hope. He was the beloved brother of two sisters Diane Christensen, Madaline [Christensen] Oliver and her Husband Stephen Oliver. He leaves behind two nephew’s John and Zack and 2 nieces Gabby and Meghan. He also leaves behind devoted friends who were a great comfort to him during his illness. He enjoyed extraordinary support from the local community.

Services for Eric will be private. The current environment has prevented his family from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to his family to show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on the digital guest book.

A Memorial Mass followed by a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, Mass 02215.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.