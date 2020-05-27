Dana E. Luther, 81, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on May 25, 2020. Dana was born in New York City, NY to Ira and Margaret Zwicker. Dana was the wife of Keith W. Luther for 34 years.

Dana was a graduate of Hartford Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years, the majority of those at Newport Hospital.

In addition to her husband, Dana is survived by her daughter Sharon Benson and husband Jay, her sister Kathryn Miller and husband Jerry, sister-in-law Mary Luther, grandchildren Jonathan and Melissa Benson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Kent Luther.

Memorial donations can be made to the Potter League for Animals or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The current environment has prevented her family from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to her family to show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on the digital guest book at memorialfuneralhome.com

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.