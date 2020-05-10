This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Corinne Feno, age 95, passed away peacefully in her room on May 4, 2020.

Corinne was born in Fall River, MA on December 11, 1924 to Ozilia Tessier and Zena Tessier. She lived in Newport for more than 10 years.

She enjoyed Bingo, reading, crossword puzzles and family gatherings.

Corinne is survived by her children, Ronald Batters, Karen Shea and her husband Stephen, Sandra Feno, and Gregory Feno and his wife Patricia. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Scott Feno and his wife Nichole, Jamie Feno and his wife Jennifer, Eric Yentz and his wife Vanessa, Gina Yentz, James Yentz and Kimberley Feno, her great grandchildren, Amanda, Sydney, Nicholas, Joey, Jordan, Lucas, Corrin, Taylor Rose, James, Alexis, Jonathan, Andrew and Makayla.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ozilia and Zena Tessier, her son, Allen Batters and granddaughter, Cristie Tripp.

The family and friends of Corinne are mourning her passing. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to her family and show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on the digital guest book.