This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Casper G. “Kip” Schenck Jr., 72, of Middletown, RI passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Grand Islander Nursing Center in Middletown after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Kip was born in 1947 in Rockville Center, New York. He was the son of the late Bette Mae (Jarvis) Schenck and the late Casper George Schenck. His family moved to Newport after Kip’s first grade at John’s Street School. In Newport, he attended Sullivan Elementary School and Thompson Junior High School. He enjoyed many years of activities at the Newport Boys Club with his brother.



Kip graduated in 1965 from De La Salle Academy in Newport and in 1969 from Rhode Island College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics. He served for five years in the Navy Reserves and from 1969 to 1971 as a storekeeper aboard the USS Harry E. Yarnell. During that time he was awarded a National Defense Service Medal.



Kip had a lengthy career with Purvis Systems and Syscon at the Naval Underseas Warfare Center, Newport as a shift coordinator and senior technician. Upon retirement he worked at Looking Upwards as a Community Support Worker and later volunteered for several years at Sachuest Point Wildlife Refuge and with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center Breakfast Program. He was also a long-time practitioner of Transcendental Meditation and very active in Transcendental Meditation programs across New England.

Kip was also a dedicated New England sports fan and enjoyed keeping up with the Celtics, Red Sox, and New England Patriots.

Kip is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan (Spero) Schenck; daughter, Amy Schenck of Bristol RI and his son Peter Schenck (Jessica) and his granddaughters Lia and Grace of Virginia Beach, VA. Also, his brothers William Schenck (Beth) of Warwick; John Schenck (Susan) of Fall River, MA: his sisters Vivian Goff (George) of North Kingstown, RI; Barbara Brotherton (Bret) of Pensacola, Florida and his brother Robert Schenck (Pslam) of Saudi Araba. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would also like to acknowledge and thank his life-long friend Steve Barth of Middletown, and special friends Charlie Schwarz of Middletown and Barbara Schenck of Middletown as well as his parish family at St. Lucy’s Roman Catholic Church.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his brother James Schenck of Newport; sister Mary Martin of Pace, Florida and step-father Donald Carroll of Portsmouth.



The family would like to thank all of the staff of Grand Islander Nursing Center for their compassionate care, friendship and humor that helped to light up every day for Kip and his family.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Memorial Donations may be made in Kip’s memory to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, Rhode Island Chapter, PO Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940 or the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Hunger Services, 20 Dr. Marcus F. Wheatland Blvd, Newport, RI 02840. Please click here to view the video tribute