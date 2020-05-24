Angelina “Angie” Slagle, age 69, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on May 18, 2020.

Angie was born in Warren, RI to William and Arlene Dexter.

Angie’s children are all so grateful for her. She was so selfless, loved everyone without judgement, helped anyone she could and expected nothing in return. She loved unconditionally and treated all kids like they were her own. Angie was so proud of all her children and loved all her grandbabies so much. There is nothing like a Mother’s love. There is nothing she wouldn’t have done for any of them and no matter what they did, she never turned her back on them and loved them unconditionally, without judgement. Angelina lived for her family; her children are going to miss her tremendously.

Angelina is survived by her children Patrick Slagle, Geoffrey Slagle, Ronald Slagle, Jr. and is fiancé, Danielle Gadreau, Kimberly DeFreitas and her husband, Jason, and Ashley Slagle. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Matison, Tommy, Connor, Lila, Ava, Brayden and Hadley. She will also be missed very much by her aunt, Dolores Goulart, her nieces, Mariessa and Ariana Francis, and her nephews, Jacob and Zachary Steinmetz, not to mention her other “children” that called her Ma, too

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Arlene Dexter, her beloved grandparents, John and Rose Silvia, and her sister, Dawn Marie Lawrence.

Angie was an avid New York Giants fan, please think of her anytime you wear blue, her favorite color.

Services for Angie will be private and burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown.

The family of Ms. Slagle are mourning her passing. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to her family to show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory here.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.