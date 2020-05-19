Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in Newport.
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- Acosta – Retail Service Merchandiser
- Amazon Workforce Staffing – Amazon Warehouse – Immediate Hire
- American Academy of Physician Assistants – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Arborist/Tree Care/Climber Wanted
- Bay Voyage Restaurant – Bartender
- Becket Family of Services – Home Care Provider (Up to $60K/Year Tax Free!)
- Bite Me Bait – Sales Associates
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – Seasonal Cashier Job
- Chilis – To Go
- Chris Electric – Pipe Fitter for Natural Gas and Propane Connections
- D’Angelo – Team Member D’Angelo’s
- East Ferry Deli – Counter Person
- EBCAP – On Call Substitute Teachers, Head Start and Early Head Start…
- Embrace Home Loans – Closing Officer, FIG
- Family Service of Rhode Island – Residential Counselor for Lucy’s Hearth
- Fogarty Center – Home Care Days
- Garden & Landscapes – Landscaping Crew Member
- Gas Lamp Grille – Bartender
- Group SSI – Actor/Role Player
- Healthcare Services Group – Housekeeper
- Indus Technology – Security Specialist I
- J&J Materials – Forklift Operator/Material Handler
- James L. Maher Center – Overnights – DSP, Direct Support Professional
- Keller Williams Realty Newport – Director of First Impressions
- KVH Industries – Buyer
- Lifespan – Dietary Assistant
- Long Island Property Services – Hiring Property Preservation Contractor / Subcontractor, Han…
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK – Uniform Shop
- Netsimco – Travel Office – DTS Admin.
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
- Newport Mental Health – Front Desk Receptionist
- On Time Staffing – General Labor
- Plum Dental Group – Front Desk Coordinator/Receptionist
- Purvis Systems – IETM Manager
- Rent A Center – Collections Representative
- Retail Detail Merchandising – Part Time Retail Merchandiser – Newport, RI
- Rite-Solutions – System Administrator I
- RP Marzilli – Landscape Construction Foreman
- Salve Regina University – Head Coach, Women’s Ice Hockey – Salve Regina University
- SAS Retail Services – Summer Help Merchandisers Permanent/Temporary!
- SEA Corp – Program Management Analyst
- Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services – Off Hours Alarm Responder
- Serco North America – Logistics Analyst II
- Servopro of Washington County – Inside Sales Representative-Commission Based
- ShanerCorp – Front Desk Agent – The Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina
- Sherwin-Williams – Wholesale Product Specialist
- SHP Management Corp – Recertification Specialist – Festival Field
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Personal Lines Account Manager
- Silverman McGovern Staffing – Full Charge Bookkeeper
- Soft As A Grape – Retail Sales Associate
- SR Building Services – Estimator (Production) Commercial Roofing *Relocation*
- Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
- Thames Street Kitchen – Thames Street Kitchen looking for line cook
- The Home Depot – Lot Associate
- The Power of Juice – Retail Sales Associate and Cashier
- The Preservation Society of Newport County – IT Manager
- The UPS Store – Full-Time Center Associate
- The Wayfinder Hotel – Room Attendant/Housekeeper
- The Wayfinder Hotel – Public Area Attendant
- Thor Solutions – Program Assistant (NUWC)
- Tina Stephens – Retail Apparel Sales Manager
- TS Inc. – Sheet Metal Installer
- U-Haul – Customer Service Representative (Part-Time)
- US Department of the Navy – SECRETARY (OA)
- Wicker Designs – Retail Associate
- Unknown – CNA All Shifts $17/hr $500 sign on bonus One Client
