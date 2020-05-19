Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in Newport.

  1. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  2. Acosta – Retail Service Merchandiser
  3. Amazon Workforce Staffing – Amazon Warehouse – Immediate Hire
  4. American Academy of Physician Assistants – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
  5. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
  6. Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Arborist/Tree Care/Climber Wanted
  7. Bay Voyage Restaurant – Bartender
  8. Becket Family of Services – Home Care Provider (Up to $60K/Year Tax Free!)
  9. Bite Me Bait – Sales Associates 
  10. BJ’s Wholesale Club – Seasonal Cashier Job
  11. Chilis – To Go
  12. Chris Electric – Pipe Fitter for Natural Gas and Propane Connections
  13. D’Angelo – Team Member D’Angelo’s
  14. East Ferry Deli – Counter Person
  15. EBCAP – On Call Substitute Teachers, Head Start and Early Head Start…
  16. Embrace Home Loans – Closing Officer, FIG
  17. Family Service of Rhode Island – Residential Counselor for Lucy’s Hearth
  18. Fogarty Center – Home Care Days
  19. Garden & Landscapes – Landscaping Crew Member
  20. Gas Lamp Grille – Bartender
  21. Group SSI – Actor/Role Player
  22. Healthcare Services Group – Housekeeper
  23. Indus Technology – Security Specialist I
  24. J&J Materials – Forklift Operator/Material Handler
  25. James L. Maher Center – Overnights – DSP, Direct Support Professional
  26. Keller Williams Realty Newport – Director of First Impressions
  27. KVH Industries – Buyer
  28. Lifespan – Dietary Assistant
  29. Long Island Property Services – Hiring Property Preservation Contractor / Subcontractor, Han…
  30. Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK – Uniform Shop
  31. Netsimco – Travel Office – DTS Admin.
  32. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
  33. Newport Mental Health – Front Desk Receptionist
  34. On Time Staffing – General Labor
  35. Plum Dental Group – Front Desk Coordinator/Receptionist
  36. Purvis Systems – IETM Manager
  37. Rent A Center – Collections Representative
  38. Retail Detail Merchandising – Part Time Retail Merchandiser – Newport, RI
  39. Rite-Solutions – System Administrator I
  40. RP Marzilli – Landscape Construction Foreman
  41. Salve Regina University – Head Coach, Women’s Ice Hockey – Salve Regina University
  42. SAS Retail Services – Summer Help Merchandisers Permanent/Temporary!
  43. SEA Corp – Program Management Analyst
  44. Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services – Off Hours Alarm Responder
  45. Serco North America – Logistics Analyst II
  46. Servopro of Washington County – Inside Sales Representative-Commission Based
  47. ShanerCorp – Front Desk Agent – The Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina
  48. Sherwin-Williams – Wholesale Product Specialist
  49. SHP Management Corp – Recertification Specialist – Festival Field
  50. SIG Insurance Agencies – Personal Lines Account Manager
  51. Silverman McGovern Staffing – Full Charge Bookkeeper
  52. Soft As A Grape – Retail Sales Associate
  53. SR Building Services – Estimator (Production) Commercial Roofing *Relocation*
  54. Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
  55. Thames Street Kitchen – Thames Street Kitchen looking for line cook 
  56. The Home Depot – Lot Associate
  57. The Power of Juice – Retail Sales Associate and Cashier
  58. The Preservation Society of Newport County – IT Manager
  59. The UPS Store – Full-Time Center Associate
  60. The Wayfinder Hotel – Room Attendant/Housekeeper
  61. The Wayfinder Hotel – Public Area Attendant
  62. Thor Solutions – Program Assistant (NUWC)
  63. Tina Stephens – Retail Apparel Sales Manager
  64. TS Inc. – Sheet Metal Installer
  65. U-Haul – Customer Service Representative (Part-Time)
  66. US Department of the Navy – SECRETARY (OA)
  67. Wicker Designs – Retail Associate
  68. Unknown – CNA All Shifts $17/hr $500 sign on bonus One Client 

Keeping up with all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island takes a lot of time and resources. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting our local, independent newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be. Your support helps make what we do possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR