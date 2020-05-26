Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring in the Newport area right now.
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- Advance Auto Parts – Store Driver
- Asturian Group – Construction Project Superintendent/QC/SSHO
- Amazon Workforce Staffing – Amazon Order Packer – Immediate hire
- Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Graphic Web Help Wanted
- Attic to Cellar Cleaning Co – Cleaning Assistant
- Becket Family of Services – Home Care Provider (Up to $60K/Year Tax Free!)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – Overnight Stock Clerk Job
- Brenton Hotel – Housekeeping Manager
- Castle Keep Newport – Part-time Bookkeeper
- Charlestowne Hotels – IRD Server
- Chili’s – Dishwasher
- Chipotle – Crew Member
- Del’s Lemonade of Newport – Del’s Lemonade
- Department of the Navy – Pipefitter Journeyman
- Dunkin – Crew Member
- EBCAP – Associate Teacher, Pre-K (EBCAP0711)
- Gamestop – Assistant Manager
- Gold’s Wine & Spirits – Retail Sales Associate
- Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina – Bartender
- Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
- Heatherwood Rehab – Dietary Aide
- Home Depot – Freight/Receiving
- IHOP – Wait Staff/Server
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP)
- Janitech – Cleaners Needed
- Leidos – Program Manager
- Mainstay Hotel Newport – Housekeeping Supervisor
- Mamma Luisa Restaurant – Food Server
- McCollough Yachts – Office Manager
- Mikel – Program Support
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK – Liquor/Package Store
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager
- Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Dental Office Personnel
- Newport Naval Station – Boiler Plant Operator
- Newport Video & Magazine Center – Retail Store Manager
- Point Wine & Spirits – Sales Associate
- Precise Systems – Project Support Assistant
- Purpose Financial – Assistant Manager
- Real Matters – System Support Analyst
- Raytheon – Maritime Principal Investigator
- RI Parking – Parking Attendant
- SAS Retail Services – Merchandiser – No Weekends!
- Simply Self Storage – Assistant Manager – Part Time
- SJS Executives – Shipping/Receiving Clerk
- Smoke House – Bartender
- Smyth Painting Company – Cabinet Specialist
- Solidifi – Recording Specialist
- South Wharf Yacht Yard & Boat Marina – Detailing Yacht Boat Cleaning Team Leader
- Systems Resource Management – Financial Analyst
- Talbots – Sales Associate
- The Home Depot – Lot Associate
- The Mooring – Server
- The Sail Loft Clothing Company – Sales Associate
- The TJX Companies – Merchandise Associate
- Tina Stephens – Retail Selling Key Holder
- TS Inc – Sheet Metal Installer Wanted
- Tyler Boe – Part Time Sales Associate
- US Department of the Navy – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
- USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
- Wayfinder – Wayfinder Hotel IRD Server
- Unknown – Cook pizza man delivery driver needed
- Unknown – House cleaner/ Jamestown, RI
- Unknown – Landscape Laborer
- Unknown – Pizza delivery driver
- Unknown – Dental Office Personnel
