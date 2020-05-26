Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring in the Newport area right now.

  1. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  2. Advance Auto Parts – Store Driver
  3. Asturian Group – Construction Project Superintendent/QC/SSHO
  4. Amazon Workforce Staffing – Amazon Order Packer – Immediate hire
  5. Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Graphic Web Help Wanted 
  6. Attic to Cellar Cleaning Co – Cleaning Assistant
  7. Becket Family of Services – Home Care Provider (Up to $60K/Year Tax Free!)
  8. BJ’s Wholesale Club – Overnight Stock Clerk Job
  9. Brenton Hotel – Housekeeping Manager
  10. Castle Keep Newport – Part-time Bookkeeper
  11. Charlestowne Hotels – IRD Server
  12. Chili’s – Dishwasher
  13. Chipotle – Crew Member
  14. Del’s Lemonade of Newport – Del’s Lemonade
  15. Department of the Navy – Pipefitter Journeyman
  16. Dunkin – Crew Member
  17. EBCAP – Associate Teacher, Pre-K (EBCAP0711)
  18. Gamestop – Assistant Manager
  19. Gold’s Wine & Spirits – Retail Sales Associate
  20. Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina – Bartender
  21. Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
  22. Heatherwood Rehab – Dietary Aide
  23. Home Depot – Freight/Receiving
  24. IHOP – Wait Staff/Server
  25. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP)
  26. Janitech – Cleaners Needed
  27. Leidos – Program Manager
  28. Mainstay Hotel Newport – Housekeeping Supervisor
  29. Mamma Luisa Restaurant – Food Server
  30. McCollough Yachts – Office Manager
  31. Mikel – Program Support
  32. Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK – Liquor/Package Store
  33. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager
  34. Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Dental Office Personnel
  35. Newport Naval Station – Boiler Plant Operator
  36. Newport Video & Magazine Center – Retail Store Manager
  37. Point Wine & Spirits – Sales Associate
  38. Precise Systems – Project Support Assistant
  39. Purpose Financial – Assistant Manager
  40. Real Matters – System Support Analyst
  41. Raytheon – Maritime Principal Investigator
  42. RI Parking – Parking Attendant
  43. SAS Retail Services – Merchandiser – No Weekends!
  44. Simply Self Storage – Assistant Manager – Part Time
  45. SJS Executives – Shipping/Receiving Clerk
  46. Smoke House – Bartender
  47. Smyth Painting Company – Cabinet Specialist
  48. Solidifi – Recording Specialist
  49. South Wharf Yacht Yard & Boat Marina – Detailing Yacht Boat Cleaning Team Leader
  50. Systems Resource Management – Financial Analyst
  51. Talbots – Sales Associate
  52. The Home Depot – Lot Associate
  53. The Mooring – Server
  54. The Sail Loft Clothing Company – Sales Associate
  55. The TJX Companies – Merchandise Associate
  56. Tina Stephens – Retail Selling Key Holder
  57. TS Inc – Sheet Metal Installer Wanted
  58. Tyler Boe – Part Time Sales Associate
  59. US Department of the Navy – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
  60. USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
  61. Wayfinder – Wayfinder Hotel IRD Server 
  62. Unknown – Cook pizza man delivery driver needed 
  63. Unknown – House cleaner/ Jamestown, RI
  64. Unknown – Landscape Laborer 
  65. Unknown – Pizza delivery driver 
  66. Unknown – Dental Office Personnel

