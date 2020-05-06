Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring on Aquidneck Island this week.

  1. Assurance Independent Agents – Insurance Sales – Remote
  2. BankNewport – Universal Banker – Middletown
  3. Becket Family of Services – Home Care Provider (Up to $60K/Year Tax Free!)
  4. Blue Wave Car Wash – Car Wash Attendant
  5. Boys Town – Overnight Youth Care Worker
  6. Charlestowne Hotels – Room Attendant
  7. Chili’s – To Go
  8. City Personnel – Bookkeeper
  9. Clements’ Marketplace – Assistant Groceries 2 Go Manager
  10. Coggeshall Club – Part Time Infant and Toddler Caregivers
  11. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  12. C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
  13. CW Resources – Temporary positions available – Newport Commissary, RI
  14. CyberCoders – Project Manager/Scrum Master
  15. D’Angelos – Team Member D’Angelo’s
  16. Domino’s Pizza – Manager
  17. Edible Arrangements – Seasonal Fruit Expert – Production
  18. Essentials – Retail Associate
  19. First Realty Management – Pool Attendant (Seasonal)- Part-Time
  20. Furry Fellas Pet Service – Newport RI Pet Sitter
  21. Gill Irrigation – Irrigation Technician
  22. Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
  23. Island Wellness – Wellness Center Associate
  24. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Supervisor (DSS)
  25. Jamestown Distributors – Receiving Associate
  26. JPS Constructions & Design – Residential Designer / Drafter
  27. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Key Account Coordinator
  28. Leidos – Stock Clerk
  29. Lifespan – Environmental Svcs Aide
  30. Looking Upwards – Recruitment & Personnel Coordinator
  31. Malee’s – Sales Associate
  32. McDonald’s – Guest Experience Lead
  33. Napa Auto Parts – NAPA Auto Parts Middletown Parts Delivery Person
  34. Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK
  35. Netsimco – Military Planning Specialist
  36. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
  37. Newport Creamery – Carryout Server
  38. Newport Mental Health – Residential Counselor
  39. NTT Data Services – Cyber Security Analyst
  40. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
  41. On Time Staffing – General Labor
  42. OSC – MRO – Warehouse Assistant
  43. Raytheon Technologies – FFG(X) PICC
  44. Rent A Center – Collections Representative
  45. Rite Solutions – IT Service Desktop Technician
  46. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
  47. Seasons Corner Market –Cashier
  48. SEB Security – Unarmed Security Guard
  49. Serco North America – Logistics Analyst II
  50. SHP Management Corp – Property Manager – Festival Field
  51. Soldifi – Recording Specialist
  52. The Home Depot – Cashier
  53. The Wiggle Room – Dog Daycare Handler
  54. Thor Solutions – Financial Analyst (NUWC)
  55. U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
  56. United Community Impact Group – Assistant Teacher
  57. US Department Of The Navy – ASSISTANT
  58. Wendy’s – Crew Member
  59. Unknown – House cleaner/ Jamestown, RI 
  60. Unknown – OFFICE MANAGEMENT and ASSISTANT
  61. Unknown – Newport Resort looking to hire Housekeepers & Houseperson
  62. Unknown – GAS ATTENDANT 

