Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring on Aquidneck Island this week.
- Assurance Independent Agents – Insurance Sales – Remote
- BankNewport – Universal Banker – Middletown
- Becket Family of Services – Home Care Provider (Up to $60K/Year Tax Free!)
- Blue Wave Car Wash – Car Wash Attendant
- Boys Town – Overnight Youth Care Worker
- Charlestowne Hotels – Room Attendant
- Chili’s – To Go
- City Personnel – Bookkeeper
- Clements’ Marketplace – Assistant Groceries 2 Go Manager
- Coggeshall Club – Part Time Infant and Toddler Caregivers
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
- CW Resources – Temporary positions available – Newport Commissary, RI
- CyberCoders – Project Manager/Scrum Master
- D’Angelos – Team Member D’Angelo’s
- Domino’s Pizza – Manager
- Edible Arrangements – Seasonal Fruit Expert – Production
- Essentials – Retail Associate
- First Realty Management – Pool Attendant (Seasonal)- Part-Time
- Furry Fellas Pet Service – Newport RI Pet Sitter
- Gill Irrigation – Irrigation Technician
- Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
- Island Wellness – Wellness Center Associate
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Supervisor (DSS)
- Jamestown Distributors – Receiving Associate
- JPS Constructions & Design – Residential Designer / Drafter
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Key Account Coordinator
- Leidos – Stock Clerk
- Lifespan – Environmental Svcs Aide
- Looking Upwards – Recruitment & Personnel Coordinator
- Malee’s – Sales Associate
- McDonald’s – Guest Experience Lead
- Napa Auto Parts – NAPA Auto Parts Middletown Parts Delivery Person
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK
- Netsimco – Military Planning Specialist
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
- Newport Creamery – Carryout Server
- Newport Mental Health – Residential Counselor
- NTT Data Services – Cyber Security Analyst
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
- On Time Staffing – General Labor
- OSC – MRO – Warehouse Assistant
- Raytheon Technologies – FFG(X) PICC
- Rent A Center – Collections Representative
- Rite Solutions – IT Service Desktop Technician
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
- Seasons Corner Market –Cashier
- SEB Security – Unarmed Security Guard
- Serco North America – Logistics Analyst II
- SHP Management Corp – Property Manager – Festival Field
- Soldifi – Recording Specialist
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- The Wiggle Room – Dog Daycare Handler
- Thor Solutions – Financial Analyst (NUWC)
- U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
- United Community Impact Group – Assistant Teacher
- US Department Of The Navy – ASSISTANT
- Wendy’s – Crew Member
- Unknown – House cleaner/ Jamestown, RI
- Unknown – OFFICE MANAGEMENT and ASSISTANT
- Unknown – Newport Resort looking to hire Housekeepers & Houseperson
- Unknown – GAS ATTENDANT
