When North Kingstown resident Elizabeth Almeida heard that Wicked Tulips Farm Flower Farm wasn’t able to host their popular U-Pick events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she knew she had to help out the place that holds special meaning to her and her late mother. A few days before Mother’s Day, she launched RI Sunshine, a virtual photography business that takes your favorite family portraits and superimposes them over her original photography of the tulip fields. She’s splitting all proceeds 50/50 with Wicked Tulips Flower Farm.

Elizabeth, who grew up in Narragansett, inherited her mother’s camera and her photography business from her mother when she passed away from cancer two years ago. “Rhode Island Sunshine started as my mom Louise’s business. It was her way of bringing people happiness with beautiful pictures of the scenic locations,” Elizabeth said. “She especially loved Rhode Island sunrises and sunsets… and tulips! They were her favorite flower and she passed that love for them on to me and my sisters.”

Elizabeth Almeida and her mom, Louise

Almeida said she had an “aha” moment on a new concept for the business while reading about how other photographers were innovating and adapting to social distancing during COVID-19. “I heard about a photographer doing virtual Easter photos in Massachusetts and a photographer in Florida doing FaceTime photo shoots and a lightbulb went off in my head! I realized there was a way that everyone can still enjoy the tulips and support the farm!”

Almeida said her mother always instilled a deep love and appreciation for nature, and she is thrilled to be continuing her legacy through her new venture. “I am so excited and grateful to be continuing my mother’s passion and bringing joy and smiles to other’s faces.” In addition to the partnership with Wicked Tulips Flower Farm, Almeida plans to expand her virtual photo background offerings to include other scenic locations in Rhode Island.

Want to help support Wicked Tulips Flower Farm and need a Mother’s Day gift idea? In addition RI Sunshine’s virtual portraits, Wicked Tulips is currently offering drive-thru pick up of their bouquets by appointment only made via their website.

Elizabeth Almeida and her son, Alex

The farm has also launched Tulips for Love and Hope, a donation program that we created in response to customers asking how they could purchase bouquets of tulips and get them delivered to those greatly affected by the COVID 19 pandemic- hospital workers, nursing homes, essential workers, and others.