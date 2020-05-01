newportFILM is the latest organization that has been forced to change their plans for the upcoming spring and summer season.

In an email signed by Becca Bertrand, Executive Director and Andrea van Beuren, Director, newportFILM announced, “We are heartbroken to have to announce the cancellation of the 2020 newportFILM Outdoors season. Following the guidelines provided by Governor Raimondo, it is not possible to host large public events this summer”.

“Even though we won’t be able to join you under the stars for films, we will continue to offer weekly curated selections available to stream on newportFILM.com,” newportFILM said. “We created the newportFILM Virtual program to ensure that there’s no lag in your documentary intake. Each week, we’ll provide a title available either to rent or for free that we think you’ll love. Keeping true to newportFILM, a question & answer session will always be hosted on our Facebook page, offering you a chance to directly communicate with our filmmakers”.

newportFILM went on to say, “Thanks to you and our incredible sponsors, our film events have been better attended than we could have ever imagined when we started in 2010. We can’t wait to return to that powerful community energy soon. When the time is right, we’ll be back with pop-up events as we navigate this new normal”.

newportFILM, like many nonprofit organizations who have had to cancel events, asks if fans and followers have the ability to give during this challenging time, “your donations are now more meaningful than ever”.

Follow newportFILM on social media @newportFILM to learn about their weekly screenings.