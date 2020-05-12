The City of Newport’s Water Division announced this week that the 2019 Consumer Confidence Report ( CCR ) is now available. Readers can see it below and on the City’s website at www.cityofnewport.com/ccr19.



The City provided the following information – 2019 Consumer Confidence Report Available

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Safe Drinking Water Act requires water systems to provide this annual report to all its consumers. The requirements for report content, format, and distribution were established by the EPA in the Consumer Confidence Rule, published in the Federal Register on August 19, 1998. The report includes information on the City’s sources of water, quality of the water and the water distribution system.

In 2019, the Newport Water Division violated the secondary drinking water standard for Fluoride on May 4, 2019. A Public Notification regarding the violation was distributed to our customers in June 2019. The details of the violation are again provided in the 2019 CCR.



In an effort to be more environmentally responsible, the Newport Water Division will not be printing and mailing the CCR to water users, unless requested. If someone wishes to receive a printed copy or does not have internet access, please contact the Newport Water Division at (401) 845-5600″.



“The employees of the Newport Water Division care about the quality of the drinking water we provide. We work hard to provide all our customers with drinking water that meets or exceeds the safety and quality standards set by the state and federal governments. The Newport Water Division’s goal is to insure the water system will continue to supply a high quality and safe drinking water to all our customers, now and in the future.



Please contact the Newport Water Division at (401) 845-5600 with any questions. The current and past reports are also available on the City’s website.

