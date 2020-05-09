An employee at each Stop & Shop location in Newport has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company spokesperson.

“Stop & Shop can confirm that one associate at our store located at 199 Connell Highway in Newport, RI, and one associate at our Bellevue Avenue store have tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19”, Jennifer Brogan, Director of External Communications & Community Relations for Stop & Shop told What’s Up Newp on Saturday. “We have conducted an extensive deep cleaning of each store in strict accordance with CDC guidelines. Both associates last worked during the month of April, and they will not return to work until cleared as no longer contagious for COVID-19. We are following state and CDC guidance in this regard”.

Brogan did not disclose what position each employee held.

“Out of an abundance of caution, any associates who have been in close contact with the affected associates have been asked to self-quarantine, and we are continuing to insist that any other associates who feel sick at any time stay home. All are continuing to be paid”, Brogan continues.

As of Friday, 10,779 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for COVID-19. While an additional 74,487 Rhode Islander have tested negative, there have been 399 COVID-19 associated deaths. As of May 4th, there have 40 positive cases of COVID-19 in Newport.

Brogan concludes with, “Grocery stores are an essential community service, and nothing is more important to us than the health of our associates and customers. We are continuing extensive measures to help ensure all our stores and facilities are safe for everyone. This includes:

Providing gloves, masks and hand sanitizer, and guidance on enhanced hand washing and hygiene protocols.

Requiring associates wear masks or appropriate face coverings.

Employing robust cleaning and sanitizing procedures at each store, including disinfecting high touchpoint areas throughout the day and closing all stores at 8 p.m. for additional cleaning and restocking.

Offering disinfecting wipes near the store entrance so customers can wipe down carriages, hand baskets, and ScanIt! devices before use.

Installing clear plastic guards at registers for added protection.

Implementing customer capacity limits and one-way aisles in every store.

Using signs, in-store announcements and other measures to encourage social distancing within our stores”.

Stop & Shop operates more than 400 supermarkets in New England, New York and New Jersey.