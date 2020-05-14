As part of Newport Historical Society’s mission to preserve Newport’s history for future generations, the nonprofit is looking to create a snapshot of this moment from the perspective of those often underrepresented in the historical record: Children.

To that end, the Newport Historical Society has created a Covid-19 Diary for Children. This diary is aimed at children in kindergarten to fourth grade. Parents or children can fill out the pdf form or google form found on the website, or compile their answers and send them to Archivist Kaela Bleho at kbleho@newporthistorical.org. Don’t forget to attach a drawing or selfie! Parents of children learning to write can help their kids by recording responses on their behalf.

These entries will be collated and preserved in an archive at the Newport Historical Society.

The page can be found at https://newporthistory.org/covid-19-diary-for-kids-nhs-archive/.