Tired of making lunch and dinner? Luckily, many of Newport County’s restaurants are still open and ready to serve you via takeout and delivery.

Support a local business during a trying time and get some tasty food. This list is designed to let you call or order online with one tap.

A very special thank you to People’s Credit Union for sponsoring this feature.

A few quick notes;

This story is being updated as new information comes in. Please check back for any updates.

If you’re looking for something outside of Newport County, EatDrinkRI has a comprehensive list of restaurants with online ordering and takeout here.

See anything that needs to be added or changed? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll update it as soon as possible.

Finally, many of your favorite bartenders, servers, and hospitality/service industry folks are out of work and could use your support. You can support them here – Newport County Virtual Tip Jar: Help support service industry workers

Last updated: May 1st

Newport

Bar ‘Cino

Take-out | Menu | 401-619-8201

Benjamin’s Raw Bar

Take-Out | Menu | 401-846-8768

Binge BBQ

Take-Out & Delivery | Menu | 401-619-3799

Boru Noodle Bar

Take-Out | Menu | 4010-846-4200

Brick Alley Pub

Take-Out | Menu | 401-849-6334

Caleb & Broad

Take-Out | Menu | 401-619-5955

Clarke Cooke House

Take-Out | Menu | 401-849-2900

CurryLand

Take-Out | 401-619-8574

Empire Tea & Coffee

Take-Out | Order Ahead via app | Menu | 401-619-1388

Fluke Newport

Take-Out | Menu | 401-849-7778

Lucia Italian Restaurant

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-4477

Mad Hatter Bakery

Take-Out | 401-847-0354

Mama Leones

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-7272

Mokka Coffeehouse

Take-Out | 401-619-1530

Nitro Bar

Take-Out | Menu

Norey’s

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-4971

Pasta Beach

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-2222

Perro Salado

Take-Out | Menu | 401-619-4777

Pour Judgement

Take-Out | Menu | 401-619-2115

Provencal Bakery & Cafe

Take-Out & Delivery | 401-845-9313

Red Parrot

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-5000

Salvation Cafe

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-2620

Scales & Shells

Take-Out | Menu | 401-846-3474

Scratch Kitchen & Catering

Take-Out & Delivery via Door Dash | Menu | 401-849-4782

Speakeasy Bar & Grill

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-3650

The Chanler At Cliff Walk

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-2244

The Newport Lobster Shack

Take-Out | Menu | Order When You Arrive

The Nitro Bar

Take-Out | Menu

The Red Parrot

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-3800

TSK (Thames Street Kitchen)

Take-Out | Menu | 401-846-0400

West Main Pizza

Take-Out & Door Dash | Menu | 401-683-1492

Yagi Noodles

Take-Out & Door Dash | Menu | 401-324-5669

Winner Winner

Take-Out | Menu | 401-848-CHIX

Middletown

Anthony’s Seafood

Take-Out & Delivery via Door Dash & Grub Hub | Menu | 401-846-9620

Aquidneck Pizza

Take-Out & Delivery | Menu | 401-849-3356

Becky’s BBQ

Take-Out | Menu | 401-841-9909

Brix at Newport Vineyards

Take-Out | Menu | 401-848-5161

Clementine’s Homemade Ice Cream

Take-Out | Menu

Coddington Brewing Company

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-6690

Custom House Coffee

Take-Out | Menu | 401-842-0008

Diego’s Barrio Cantina

Take-Out | Menu | 401-619-1717

Flat Waves Food Shack

Take-Out & Delivery | Menu | 401-847-9283

Flo’s Middletown

Take-Out |Menu | 401-847-8141

IHOP Middletown

Take-Out & Delivery | Menu | 401-847-9818

Johnny’s Restaurant at Wyndham Newport

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-2750

Kaffeology

Take-Out & Delivery | Menu | 401-722-0922

Mission Middletown

Take-Out | Menu | 401-324-5811

Newport Creamery

Menu | Phone: 401-846-2767 | Order Online

Newport Vineyards

Take-Out | Menu | 401-848-5161

Pick Pockets

Take-Out & Gurb Hub | Menu | 401-619-6911

Pickles Deli & Catering

Take-Out | Menu | 401-849-3950

Sig’s Place Deli & Catering

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-3500

Sprout & Lentil

Take-Out | Menu | 401-426-0500

The Power Of Juice

Take-Out | Menu | 401-619-2021

Tickets Bar & Grille

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-7678

Tito’s Cantina

Take-Out | Menu | 401-849-4222

Portsmouth

Flo’s Drive In

Take-Out | Menu

Marco’s Subs

Take-Out | Menu | 401-251-4213

Schultzy’s

Take-Out | Menu | 401-683-2663

The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille

Take-Out | Menu | 401-293-0930

Valley Inn

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-9871

Jamestown

J22 Tap & Table

Take-Out & Delivery | Menu | 401-423-3709