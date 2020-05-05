The Newport City Council will receive their weekly COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson today.
The meeting will take place virtually via Zoom at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, May 5th.
We’ll provide details on how the public can dial in and listen here as soon as we have them this morning.
