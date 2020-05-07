The Newport City Council will receive their weekly COVID-19 crisis update from City Manager Joe Nicholson on Thursday, May 7th.

The meeting will take place virtually via Zoom at 4:30 pm. The public is welcome to dial in and listen to the call by calling 1-888-788-0099 or 1-877-853-5247. The meeting id is 360-610-170.

What’s Up Newp will also bring it to you live below as it happens.

Editor’s Note- What’s Up Newp originally reported that this meeting would be held on Tuesday, May 5th at 4:30 pm because the meeting’s have been taking place every Tuesday. Only after posting this story were we made aware of the change in the meeting time this week. We apologize for any confusion.