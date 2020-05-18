Newport City Council will host two workshops this week.

On Tuesday, May 19th at 4:30 pm, City Council will receive their weekly COVID-19 crisis update from City Manager Joe Nicholson.

Access is available via;

Phone: 1-877-853-5247 (Toll Free) or 1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0282 (Toll Free). Meeting ID: 922 6938 0490

Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92269380490

On Wednesday, May 20th at 5 pm, Newport City Council and the Newport School Committee will host a joint workshop on the school bond.

- Advertisement -

Access is available via;

Phone: 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0282 (Toll Free) or 1-877-853-5247 (Toll Free) Meeting ID: 913 0599 2381

Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/91305992381