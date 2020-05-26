Memorializing the General Assembly to Enact Legislation Authorizing the City of Newport to Issue not to exceed $106,500,000 General Obligation bonds, notes and other evidences of indebtedness to finance all costs relating to the construction, renovation, improvement, alteration, repair, landscaping, furnishing and equipping of: (I) an addition to the Claiborne Pell Elementary School, including but not limited to, classrooms and associated support space, site improvements, and parking and (II) a new school facility for the William S. Rogers High School, provided that the authorization shall be reduced by the amount of certain grants received from State bond proceeds, from the Rhode Island Department of Education or from the Rhode Island School Building Authority
What’s Up Newp will also broadcast the meeting here, on our Facebook Page, and on YouTube.
What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
(Please Note: Contributions are NOT tax-deductible)