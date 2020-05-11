Newport City Council will host two virtual meetings this week.

On Tuesday evening at 4:30 pm, City Council will host a workshop to receive their weekly COVID-19 crisis update from the City Manager.

Telephone access is available to the public by calling 1-888-788-0099 or 1-877-853-5247. The meeting ID is 360-610-170. The meeting can also be accessed on a computer and viewed on Zoom here https://us02web.zoom.us/j/360610170

On Wednesday evening at 6:30 pm, City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting. The meeting is open to the public, What’s Up Newp will share log in details once they are confirmed.

Here’s what’s on the agenda;

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on May 13, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

1. Proposed Budget FY 2021 (A copy is available on the city’s website) (Receive) http://cityofnewport.com/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs-cips

2. PUBLIC HEARING: Proposed Budget FY 2021 (A copy is available on the city’s website) http://cityofnewport.com/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs-cips

a. Memorandum from the City Manager (Receive)

b. Ordinance Appropriating Revenues (First Reading)

c. Ordinance Amending Title 3, Personnel (First Reading)

3. Memorandum from the City Manager, re: Direction with regard to School Bond Workshop scheduling Laura C. Swistak City Clerk

4. Memorandum from the City Manager, re: Direction with Regard to 4th of July Fireworks

ADJOURN

Suggested Action: – May 6, 2020 Public comments will be heard during the meeting via video and teleconferencing and may also be sent in advance to LSwistak@CityofNewport.com until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – “Council Agendas and Minutes.” Docket of the Council Meeting May 13, 2020 Page 2