The City of Newport’s Fourth Of July Fireworks Display may be in jeopardy.

In a memorandum to Newport City Council, City Manager Joe Nicholson is requesting the Council’s direction with regard to holding or rescheduling the City’s 4th of July fireworks.

Back on April 29th, Governor Raimondo said large events that concerts, festivals, parades, large gatherings, weddings, and any event with more than 50 people cannot happen this summer. “It’s just not safe,” she said.

Last week, the City of Newport released its proposed FY2021 budget. The $96.4 million spending plan represents a roughly 3.5 percent reduction from the current fiscal year with the City anticipating over $3.5 million in lost revenue as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to its most recent estimates, the City is projecting General Fund revenue for the upcoming fiscal year to total $96,424,097, with roughly $79.8 million coming from local property and motor vehicle taxes. By comparison, the current fiscal year’s adopted budget, which is due to expire on June 30th, totaled $99,981,982.

Newport City Council will discuss the item during their Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, May 13th. The meeting begins at 6:30 pm and will be held virtually via Zoom. Members of the public are able to watch and participate online or by phone phone. What’s Up Newp will share the log in details as soon as we receive them (we’ll update this story).

City Council voted in February to award a contract for a multi-year July 4th fireworks display to Pyrotecnico Fireworks, Inc., for a 20 minute (minimum) display, to be held on Saturday, July 4,2020 at approximately 9:15 pm at Fort Adams State Park with a rain date of Sunday, July 5, 2020. The final award amount is to be determined by the level of donations received ($30,000 / $35,000 / $40,000).