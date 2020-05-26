Newport City Council is considering expanding cloth mask regulations on some of its downtown streets.

A resolution introduced by Vice Chair Susan Taylor last week would require that “pedestrians wear masks at all hours (unless wearing a mask would be harmful to a person’s health) on the following streets: Broadway between Gould Street and Farewell Street; America’s Cup between Long Wharf and Memorial Boulevard West; Thames Street between Washington Square and Wellington Avenue”.

Newport City Council, with their resolution, would go one step beyond the Governor’s order, requiring masks at all times, even when you do have at least six feet of distance from other people.

The current cloth mask order from the Governor, which went into effect on May 8th, says “any person who is in a place open to the public, whether indoors or outdoors, shall cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face covering unless doing so would damage the person’s health. No person under two years of age or any person whose health would be damaged thereby shall be required to wear a face covering. Face coverings are not required for people who can easily, continuously, and measurably maintain at least six (6) feet of distance from other people. Face coverings shall also not be required of those who are developmentally unable to comply, including young children who may not be able to effectively wear a mask”.

The resolution will be discussed and voted on during the Council’s regular meeting on Wednesday, May 27th at 6:30 pm.