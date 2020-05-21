The City Council and the School Committee are holding a joint workshop tonight, Thursday, at 5 pm to discuss the proposed School Construction Bond to build a new High School building and add an addition on to Pell Elementary School.

The General Treasurer will be on the call to give information from the State level on the School Construction Incentives and the 52.5% reimbursement from the State.

The City Finance Director will be presenting on how the City could finance the bonds.

The School Superintendent will be presenting and discussing the need for the School Construction bond and the return on investment for student outcomes.

What’s Up Newp will broadcast the meeting here

You can also join the official meeting by phone or via Zoom.